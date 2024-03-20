SAMY Alliance Triumphs in 2023, Announcing Over £51 Million in Turnover and Welcoming Juan Andrés Elhazaz as CEO

SAMY Alliance, an esteemed global marketing firm renowned for its social-first approach and specialisation in comprehensive communication, digital marketing, and social media services, has concluded 2023 on a high note. The agency reports a turnover of £61 million (approximately £51 million) and ushers in significant organisational changes, including the appointment of Juan Andrés Elhazaz as the new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move is intended to fortify the agency’s prominence in the realms of digital marketing and social media while spurring ongoing expansion.

In 2023, SAMY Alliance celebrated remarkable success, recording revenues of £61 million (about £51 million), which signifies a notable 20% increment from the preceding year. This performance is particularly commendable considering the global economic growth rate stood at 2.4% during the same period.

Despite challenging economic conditions, the Madrid-based agency has reinforced its standing as a leading entity in the international advertising sector. The firm continues to execute its strategy for global outreach, with a significant 75% of its invoicing stemming from international markets, including a notable 38% from Anglo-Saxon regions. Moreover, SAMY Alliance has broadened its service offerings, further establishing its reputation as a pioneering social-first agency adept at guiding brands in crafting impactful marketing and communication strategies.

For the fifth year running, SAMY Alliance has been featured in the distinguished Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies list, underscoring its impressive growth trajectory.

Enhanced Leadership and Outlook for 2024

The agency’s strategic direction has been centred on establishing itself as a premier global provider of integrated social media and digital marketing solutions. This vision is grounded in a profound comprehension of consumer perspectives, which is instrumental in assisting brands in achieving relevance, authenticity, and trust among their target audiences.

Since its establishment in 2020, SAMY Alliance boasts a workforce exceeding 400 professionals, a presence in 15 countries, and operational capabilities in 55 markets. The journey towards a £100 million turnover is bolstered by organic growth and alliances with significant investors like Aurica Capital and Bridgepoint. These collaborations have facilitated the agency’s geographic expansion into new territories through acquisitions and the introduction of novel services for clients, such as the recent acquisition of Finnish social media firm, Kurio.

Juan Andres Elhazaz Assumes Role as SAMY Alliance CEO

The onset of 2024 marks a period of notable transformation for SAMY Alliance, highlighted by Juan Andrés Elhazaz’s elevation to the CEO position. Having served as COO for the past seven years, initially with SamyRoad and subsequently SAMY Alliance, Juan Andrés brings a wealth of industry experience, characterised by innovative thinking, transformative leadership, and extensive international exposure.

Prior to his tenure at SamyRoad, Juan Andrés Elhazaz cultivated a distinguished career across Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, holding pivotal roles at multinational corporations such as Procter & Gamble, LVMH, and L’Oréal. His career has been defined by launching leading brands in diverse markets and channels, as well as steering organisations towards market responsiveness and future readiness.

In his new capacity as SAMY Alliance CEO, Juan Andrés, in collaboration with the founding team, will steer the agency’s strategic vision towards becoming the preferred marketing and business ally for leading brands. This evolution is characterised by the development of a social-first ethos, empowering brands to craft marketing and communication strategies with tangible impacts on growth, predicated on an intimate understanding of consumer sentiments.

Juan Andrés Elhazaz shared his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I am proud of the trust the agency’s founders, Juan, Pati, and Marta, have placed in me, and excited with the challenge of contributing to the growth of SAMY Alliance and our team from my new position. The success of the work we have the honour of developing for major brands worldwide is based on a different value proposition that yields results: enabling brands to continue growing through our unique ability to listen to the consumer, constructing a disruptive strategy and relevant, authentic creativity that starts in Social Media. I have no doubt that we will multiply our clients’ success stories and SAMY Alliance’s global growth in the coming years.”

Patricia Ratia, co-founder of SAMY Alliance, also expressed her support: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Juan Andrés Elhazaz as our new CEO. His extensive experience and strategic vision are invaluable assets to our agency. I’m confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to grow and deliver exceptional digital solutions to our clients. We wish Juan Andrés great success in this new role and look forward to being part of the great future that lies ahead for our company under his leadership.”

With a robust financial foundation, strategic investments, and an expanding global footprint, SAMY Alliance is poised for substantial growth in 2024. The agency remains dedicated to reinforcing its market position as a leading social-first agency, continuously adding value for its clientele.