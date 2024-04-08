Direct Dental Wandsworth Marks a Year of Outstanding Dental Provision

Celebrating its first anniversary, Direct Dental Wandsworth stands as a beacon of exemplary dental service in the Wandsworth area, offering the community and its visitors unparalleled dental care. Since its establishment, the clinic has been at the forefront of adopting advanced dental technologies and methodologies, all while ensuring a warm and inviting environment for every patient.

Direct Dental Wandsworth was founded with a vision to integrate cutting-edge dental treatments with a deep-rooted commitment to patient satisfaction. In the span of a year, the clinic has not only met but exceeded these ambitions, attending to numerous patients and garnering acclaim for its superior standards in dental health and customer care.

Notable Achievements in the First Year

The inaugural year of Direct Dental Wandsworth has been characterised by several key milestones:

Introduction of Advanced Dental Technologies : The adoption of the latest dental instruments and techniques, including state-of-the-art digital imaging and non-invasive dentistry, has ensured premier dental care for all patients.

: The adoption of the latest dental instruments and techniques, including state-of-the-art digital imaging and non-invasive dentistry, has ensured premier dental care for all patients. Expansion of Services : The clinic’s offerings have significantly expanded, now encompassing a wide range of dental treatments from routine dental maintenance to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures.

: The clinic’s offerings have significantly expanded, now encompassing a wide range of dental treatments from routine dental maintenance to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures. Award-nominated team : One of the year’s highlights includes Melody Schwartz’s nomination for the Dental Hygienist of the Year award at the 2023 Dentistry Awards, a testament to her commitment to dental hygiene, outstanding patient care, and her influential role in fostering oral health within the community.

: One of the year’s highlights includes Melody Schwartz’s nomination for the Dental Hygienist of the Year award at the 2023 Dentistry Awards, a testament to her commitment to dental hygiene, outstanding patient care, and her influential role in fostering oral health within the community. CQC Verification : Direct Dental Wandsworth is honoured to receive verification from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), underscoring the clinic’s compliance with the utmost standards of safety, quality, and patient care.

: Direct Dental Wandsworth is honoured to receive verification from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), underscoring the clinic’s compliance with the utmost standards of safety, quality, and patient care. Over 130 5-Star Google Reviews: The clinic has been overwhelmed with positive patient feedback, illustrated by over 130 5-star Google reviews in the past year.

Thoughts from Direct Dental’s CMO

Simon Hubbard, the CMO of Direct Dental Wandsworth, shared his reflections on the clinic’s first year: “Reflecting on the past year, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional dental care and to make every patient’s experience as comfortable and positive as possible. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and are excited about the future. We remain committed to promoting dental health and wellness in the Wandsworth community.”

Future Endeavours

With the celebration of this significant milestone, Direct Dental Wandsworth eagerly anticipates furthering its mission of delivering dental excellence. The clinic’s future plans include the adoption of more advanced technologies, broadening of patient services, and continued dedication to the wellbeing of the Wandsworth community.

Premier Dental Care at Wandsworth – Direct Dental

Situated at 63 – 65 Garratt Lane, SW18 4GR, in Wandsworth, London, Direct Dental Wandsworth extends an invitation to explore their extensive dental services. For further details or to arrange an appointment, please visit www.directdental.co.uk or dial 020 8090 9022.