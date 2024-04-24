TrueHLTH Partners with Umbra Health Advocacy to Launch a Patient Advocate Network for IBD Care

TrueHLTH, a digital healthcare navigation company specialising in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), today unveiled its new initiative, the MyTrueHLTH Patient Advocate Network, powered by Umbra Health Advocacy. This innovative platform, MyTrueHLTH, is designed to assist IBD patients in locating necessary programs and resources to improve healthcare access, affordability, and coordination. The platform features the newly established Patient Advocate Network, comprising experts from various healthcare fields, such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other professionals. Some advocates are dedicated to clinical care navigation, while others concentrate on insurance coverage and medical billing. All participating advocates are credentialed members of the Alliance of Professional Health Advocates, which facilitates Umbra Health Advocacy’s connection of patients with independent, professional health advocates.

In alignment with this launch, TrueHLTH will manage a cost-sharing pilot program. This limited-time initiative will allow IBD patients to use a sponsored coupon to help cover the costs of employing a patient advocate.

The American Gastroenterological Association highlights several barriers IBD patients face, including high medication costs and insurance challenges like prior authorization and step therapy, nonmedical medication switching, and restricted access to comprehensive, specialised care. IBD ranks as one of the costliest gastrointestinal conditions, with annual expenses reaching $25 billion, as reported in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease journal. Moreover, a Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation study indicates that IBD patients face healthcare costs three times higher than those without IBD (approximately $23,000 versus $7,000 annually), double the out-of-pocket expenses, and triple the work-related lost wages. Nearly one in every 100 Americans living with IBD are also more susceptible to chronic conditions such as cancer, and heart, lung, or kidney disease.

“I know from personal experience how hard it is to navigate healthcare system complexity and how valuable a patient advocate can be,” stated Scott Genone, founder and CEO of TrueHLTH. “TrueHLTH is excited to partner with Umbra Health Advocacy to connect the IBD community to a network of highly qualified advocates, available to meet patients wherever they are on their journey to improve outcomes.”

“Independent, professional patient advocates work only for the patient’s interests and help patients overcome care-and cost-related barriers, which unfortunately IBD patients often face,” explained Deb Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Umbra Health Advocacy and Co-Director of the Alliance of Professional Health Advocates, whose members populate the MyTrueHLTH Patent Advocate Network. “We are thrilled to partner with TrueHLTH to bring the power of professional health advocacy to IBD patients who need help navigating their complex conditions. Our diverse group of advocates will ensure that MyTrueHLTH patients can get expert support for their specific needs at any given point along their journey.”