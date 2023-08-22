Ediston Homes Introduces “Affordable Luxury” Concept at Paisley Show Home

Ediston Homes has unveiled their latest show home, showcasing the concept of “affordable luxury,” at their Paisley development, Printers Place. The 3-bedroom Cameron house type takes centre stage, showcasing a departure from the norm. Rather than hiring an external Interior Designer, Ediston opted to harness the talents of their in-house team to design and furnish the property. This approach ensures that the show home exudes a sense of luxury while remaining accessible and affordable for potential buyers.

By tapping into the expertise and passion of their marketing team, who stay abreast of the latest design trends, Ediston aimed to create an aspirational show home using repurposed furniture and products from local High Street shops. The focus on affordable luxury strikes a harmonious balance between elegance and practicality, appealing to a broad spectrum of buyers seeking quality homes without excessive costs.

Neal Jamieson, Managing Director of Ediston Homes, emphasised, “We believe that ‘affordable luxury’ is not merely about cost-cutting, but rather about fostering creativity and ingenuity. By leveraging our skilled in-house team, we have crafted a show home that embodies our vision and underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality living spaces at accessible price points.”

The Cameron show home design presents a contemporary interpretation of timeless art deco aesthetics, highlighting the generously proportioned open-plan living area on the ground floor.

This well-designed space encourages family togetherness and accommodates various activities, including work, play, and relaxation. The sitting room offers ample space for a large family sofa and additional armchairs, while the dining room comfortably houses a sizable dining table. French doors seamlessly connect the dining room to the rear garden, enhancing the indoor/outdoor living experience.

The standout feature of the ground floor is the kitchen, boasting a suite of fully integrated Bosch appliances, including an oven, induction hob, hood, and fridge freezer as standard. Complementing these features are a striking Silestone worktop and soft-close cupboard doors and drawers, creating a delightful space for cooking, dining, and entertaining.

A generously sized utility room, accessible from the kitchen, adds practicality and provides a potential space for washing and drying, as well as a cozy spot for a four-legged friend.

Continuing the theme of affordable luxury, the upstairs reveals the principal bedroom adorned with an elegant firefox red upholstered headboard. The black fixtures and fittings in the en-suite add an extra layer of sophistication. The second bedroom is a spacious double with a wardrobe, while the third bedroom features a nursery layout, catering to families with young children.

Inspired by Paisley’s industrial and residential heritage and designed by award-winning architect O’Donnell Brown, Printers Place offers not only exceptional homes but also a “Streets for People” approach, featuring central green spaces designed to provide valuable amenities and recreation areas for residents.

With a variety of homes, including 3 and 4-bedroom houses, 4-bedroom townhouses, and 2-bedroom apartments (available for sale in early 2024), Printers Place caters to a diverse array of buyers, from first-time buyers and professionals to commuters and families.