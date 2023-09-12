TELF AG Provides In-Depth Analysis of Current Dry Bulk Market Trends

TELF AG, a renowned international physical commodities trader, has shared its comprehensive analysis of the current trends in the dry bulk market. In the ever-evolving landscape of maritime trade, the past week has witnessed diverse shifts across different vessel sizes and established trade routes.

According to TELF AG, the Supramax Index (S10TC) showed a positive trend, with rates increasing from USD 9,993 to USD 10,799. Conversely, the Panamax (P5TC) exhibited a modest upward trajectory, with rates moving from USD 13,041 to USD 13,300. However, the Cape (C5TC) faced a downtrend, with rates declining from USD 9,735 to USD 8,561. This decline in the Cape market can be attributed to challenges in the Pacific region and the Australia/China route, despite the C5 showing positive week-on-week performance. The rise in fuel prices has also played a role in this development.

The article also highlights a brief disruption in the Cape market due to Vale’s significant estimated loss. On the other hand, the Panamax market has benefited from robust grain trades from East Coast South America. The Supramax market, particularly in the Baltic region, has experienced increased demand, primarily driven by fertilizer cargoes. This surge has led to rates for Baltic to Turkey trips reaching approximately USD 20,000 per day.

Further insights from TELF AG reveal that the East Coast South America (ECSA) market looks promising for mid-September, supported by heightened operator interest and anticipated congestion in select Brazilian ports. In addition, the oil market has seen a notable uptick, pushing voyage rates higher.

Considering these multifaceted developments, TELF AG suggests that the prevailing market sentiment leans towards a stable and healthy maritime trade environment for the remainder of 2023.

About TELF AG: Based in Lugano, Switzerland, TELF AG is a leading international physical commodities trader with three decades of unparalleled expertise. With a vast global presence, the company offers sophisticated solutions to commodity producers worldwide. TELF AG advocates a collaborative approach, providing producers with insightful marketing, financing, and logistics solutions. Their adaptable, customer-centric approach has been instrumental in fostering enduring partnerships, while their operational excellence consistently earns them acclaim.