Leading Environmental Firm i-ES Launches Innovative Virtual Surveying Service for Asbestos Management

Intelligent Environment Services (i-ES), a Manchester-based specialist enabling works supplier, has unveiled an innovative virtual rendering service for asbestos surveying, aimed at mitigating the risk of exposure.
Through the cutting-edge “Virtual Rendering” surveys, i-ES provides clients with an unprecedented solution to communicate complex asbestos risks. Leveraging pioneering 3D technology, i-ES offers an immersive, real-world walkthrough of buildings and environments. This results in clients receiving an exact replica of their property, complete with embedded critical compliance data in the 3D render. This approach offers a true-to-life view of all asbestos-containing materials, precisely located throughout the site.
Remarkably, i-ES is the first organisation worldwide capable of creating virtual tours within contaminated areas, offering clients a comprehensive understanding of mechanical and electrical equipment and its condition in areas previously inaccessible.
i-ES’s Virtual Tour technology also has the capability to incorporate multiple layers of tagging, assisting in identifying health and safety risks. It enables clients to tag and retain a virtual replica and profile of all assets.
Brent Wardle added, “We have already successfully delivered virtual asbestos surveys and virtual renders with both new and existing clients who have described it as game-changing and a watershed moment for the asbestos industry. We are extremely excited about the possibilities new technology can bring to our industry and we are proud to be the company leading the way with its integration.”
i-ES will showcase the Virtual Rendering service at the Contamination Expo on 13-14 September at the NEC Birmingham.
For further information, visit i-es.uk.
