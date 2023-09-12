Leading Environmental Firm i-ES Launches Innovative Virtual Surveying Service for Asbestos Management

Intelligent Environment Services (i-ES), a Manchester-based specialist enabling works supplier, has unveiled an innovative virtual rendering service for asbestos surveying, aimed at mitigating the risk of exposure.

Through the cutting-edge “Virtual Rendering” surveys, i-ES provides clients with an unprecedented solution to communicate complex asbestos risks. Leveraging pioneering 3D technology, i-ES offers an immersive, real-world walkthrough of buildings and environments. This results in clients receiving an exact replica of their property, complete with embedded critical compliance data in the 3D render. This approach offers a true-to-life view of all asbestos-containing materials, precisely located throughout the site.

Remarkably, i-ES is the first organisation worldwide capable of creating virtual tours within contaminated areas, offering clients a comprehensive understanding of mechanical and electrical equipment and its condition in areas previously inaccessible.

Brent Wardle, Director at i-ES, expressed enthusiasm about this groundbreaking service, stating,

“We are delighted to launch this exciting new service, which is set to completely revolutionise the way asbestos surveys are carried out.

“The key benefit of the virtual survey is the added safety it provides for contractors who can virtually walk through a property and be able to easily and immediately identify where the asbestos is located, completely removing any ambiguity and thus any risk of accidental disturbance. Not only that, but if there is an asbestos incident, our technology completely removes the need for people to physically attend site, risking further exposure in order to determine risk and appropriate remedial actions.”

i-ES’s Virtual Tour technology also has the capability to incorporate multiple layers of tagging, assisting in identifying health and safety risks. It enables clients to tag and retain a virtual replica and profile of all assets.

Brent Wardle added, “We have already successfully delivered virtual asbestos surveys and virtual renders with both new and existing clients who have described it as game-changing and a watershed moment for the asbestos industry. We are extremely excited about the possibilities new technology can bring to our industry and we are proud to be the company leading the way with its integration.”

i-ES will showcase the Virtual Rendering service at the Contamination Expo on 13-14 September at the NEC Birmingham.

For further information, visit i-es.uk.