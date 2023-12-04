Renowned Wedding Planner Emma Gold Shares Key Insights for a Memorable Winter Wedding

Celebrated wedding planner Emma Gold, renowned for organizing high-profile events, including Ronan Keating’s wedding, offers vital advice for couples planning a winter wedding, highlighting common pitfalls to avoid.

Emma, the founder of GSP Events, is renowned for crafting opulent celebrations, such as a lavish six-day affair on the French Riviera. Her expertise extends to intimate and personalized weddings, like Ronan Keating’s nuptials to Storm in 2015, featuring a cosy outdoor ceremony and a dinner by Ed Sheeran.

Speaking to NeedToKnow.co.uk, Emma from London emphasized the importance of maintaining a wedding’s intimacy and personal touch, sharing experiences from Keating’s wedding, which concluded with a lively, family-filled stage performance.

As winter approaches, Emma provides essential tips for couples tying the knot in the colder months. She advises embracing the season with a warm menu and appropriate guest attire, enhancing the ambience with lighting and candlelight, and ensuring comfort with heating and cosy spaces. Additional touches like firepits, blankets, and winter cocktails can elevate the experience. She recalls a standout winter wedding featuring a faux ice floor, ice bars, and DJ booths accented with flowers encased in ice for a stunning effect.

Emma also guides on avoiding common mistakes, such as underestimating preparation time, optimizing photography during the ‘golden hour,’ and maintaining momentum throughout the event to keep guests engaged. She recommends limiting group photos and hiring a videographer to capture the day.

Finally, Emma underscores the importance of enjoying the day. She encourages couples to take moments to absorb the occasion, not to worry about minor details, and to cherish private time, emphasizing that the day is irreplaceable.

