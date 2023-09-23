Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule as they host New Mexico State (2-2) this weekend at Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex.

The Aggies are coming to the game with a 27-17 victory against New Mexico. As for Hawaii, they played versus Oregon and lost by 55-10. Moreover, this weekend’s fixtures mean Hawaii and NM State will meet for the third consecutive season in their fifth game. Click here to watch New Mexico vs. Hawaii football without ordering a spectrum PPV.

2023-24 Series History:

The University of Hawaii leads the all-time series with a 10-1 advantage and has won all six previous encounters in Honolulu. The Aggies won their only game in the series last season at Las Cruces by 45-26.

Out of 11 meetings, the Hawaii football team has scored 40 or more points in eight games, averaging 42.5 points per game.

Hawaii football and New Mexico State on Spectrum PPV Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 am ET

Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (15,194)

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

TV Channel: Spectrum Sports PPV

Play-by-Play: Kanoa Leahey

Analyst: Rich Miano

Sideline: Jordan Helle

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM)

Play-by-Play: John Veneri

Analyst: Mark Veneri

Sideline: Hunter Hughes

Streaming Video: Team1 Sports app (Outside of Hawai’i Only)

Streaming Audio: ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stream: Watch on PremiumTV

Hawaii Football Preview:

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) started the season with a tough 35-28 loss to Vanderbilt on August 26. In game two, they fell 37-24 to Stanford but secured victory in game three by 31-20 against Great Danes. Last weekend, the Warriors conceded 34 points in the first half to Oregon and lost the game 55-10.

Quarterback Brayden Schager posted 131 yards on 27-of-43 passing (62.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. Pofele Ashlock led the receivers on eight catches for 47 yards (5.9 per reception), and Jordan Johnson was tops in rushing on 39 yards from four carries.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors This Season:

Defensively, the Hawaii football team is allowing 36.75 points per game on 375.5 yards. On the other side of the ball, averaging just over 23 points and 330.3 yards per game.

Coming to the game, the University of Hawaii football team has lost the battle in three of the four games they’ve played this season. The Warriors are 8-of-14 (57.1%) on fourth-down plays this season; converted 18-of- 34 (52.9%).

This season, the Warriors rank 129 out of 130 FBS teams in rushing offense (51.8 yards/game). Warriors have registered just one win against the spread this year. Moreover, out of three, they have had two games hit the over this season.

New Mexico State:

NM State Aggies (2-2) will take a long road trip to Honolulu this week as they play their fifth game of the season against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies have been mediocre in their first four games of the season. They suffered a 41-30 loss against UMass in the season opener but won 58-21 over Western Illinois in Week 2.

The Aggies fell again 33-17 in game three against Liberty and are now coming after securing a 27-17 win last week against New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., defeating its in-state rival for the second straight year.

In the New Mexico game, the Aggies played well on offense, averaging 33 points on 464 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, the Aggies had some issues as they allowed 401 total yards but only conceded 17 points after a turnover.

Quarterback Diego Pavia paced with nine passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran a team-high 96 yards off 11 carries. Jonathan Brady caught three balls for 109 yards and two scores in that game.

NM State Aggies This Season:

New Mexico State has just one win against the spread this year. They have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season. Moreover, one of New Mexico State’s three games has gone over the point total.

Hawaii vs. NM State: Stats Comparison

The University of Hawaii ranked 25th among FBS teams for Q4 win % last season (.538) and suffered the joint-most losses by 40+ points of any FBS team (3).

New Mexico State ranked 21st among FBS teams for Q1 points allowed per game last season (3.9) but ranked 12th for Q3 win % (.615).

Players to Watch: Hawaii and NM State

Hawaii vs. NM State features two of the nation’s top statistical QBs. Brayden Schager ranks No. 3 nationwide in passing yards (1103) and No. 4 in passing TDs (11). Meanwhile, Pavia is No. 11 in passing yards (918) and No. 14 in passing TDs (8).

Rainbow Warrior Quarterback Brayden Schager is 1-1 as a starter against NM State. He made his third career start in 2021 and completed 86.2% of his attempts (25-of-29), just off the school record for completion percentage (minimum 20 attempts) held by Sean Schroeder (87.9% vs. Navy, 2013).

In two career games vs. the Aggies, Schager is 47-of-68 (69%) for 480 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.