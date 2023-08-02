Empowering the Telecom Industry: Charging and Service Orchestration as-a-Service

The telecom industry is amidst a transformative phase, with cloud adoption taking center stage. To enhance scalability and flexibility, many telecom companies are migrating their billing, charging, and OSS systems to the cloud. Automation is another key driver, as telecom companies seek to streamline billing and charging processes, minimising errors and improving efficiency. This shift is critical in maintaining billing accuracy and reducing revenue leakage. Additionally, the advent of 5G and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) demands more flexible and scalable billing and charging systems to support advanced services.

Addressing these evolving needs, real-time charging capabilities are becoming essential as services grow in complexity. Real-time charging ensures accurate billing, leading to reduced revenue leakage and enhanced customer satisfaction. Data analytics is also playing a crucial role, shaping billing and charging strategies in the industry.

The integration of Symphonica and Totogi presents a robust solution for network operators looking to deliver NaaS services. By combining Symphonica‘s service orchestration and automation with Totogi‘s charging capabilities, operators can deliver services more efficiently and profitably, all while providing an exceptional customer experience.

The advantages of Symphonica and Totogi include:

Efficient Service Orchestration and Activation: Symphonica empowers CSPs to efficiently manage and deploy services across multiple networks, reducing time-to-market and operational costs. Accurate and Flexible Charging: Totogi’s Charging-as-a-Service platform offers robust, real-time charging and billing capabilities, allowing CSPs to implement flexible charging models tailored to their customers’ needs, maximising revenue and customer satisfaction. Seamless Integration with Existing Systems: Both Symphonica and Totogi integrate seamlessly with existing B/OSS systems via TMF/Open APIs, simplifying the deployment and management of services across multiple networks. Scalability: As cloud-native solutions, Symphonica and Totogi can easily scale to handle large volumes of data and transactions, a vital feature in an environment with high service volumes and customers. Automation: Symphonica’s codeless automation capabilities streamline the deployment and management of services, reducing operational complexity and costs for operators. Improved Customer Experience: The combination of Symphonica’s service orchestration and Totogi’s flexible charging capabilities leads to faster service deployment and more accurate billing, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience. Operational Efficiency: By automating various tasks involved in service deployment and management, Symphonica and Totogi help operators achieve greater operational efficiency, freeing up resources for other critical tasks. Cost Savings: Through reduced time and resources required for service deployment and management, as well as accurate and flexible charging, Symphonica and Totogi enable CSPs to achieve significant cost savings.

Both solutions are readily available on the AWS Marketplace, with Totogi and Intraway offering comprehensive support to assist in setup and exploration. Schedule a demo to experience the empowering capabilities of Charging and Service Orchestration as-a-Service, driving the telecom industry forward.