HITEC Recognises Nellie Borrero, Accenture Managing Director and Global Inclusion & Diversity Senior Strategic Advisor Lead, as the 2023 HITEC Estrella Award Recipient

The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) is proud to announce Nellie Borrero, Managing Director and Global Inclusion & Diversity Senior Strategic Advisor Lead at Accenture, as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Estrella Award.

The Estrella Award celebrates individuals whose leadership, integrity, and dedication have significantly contributed to the advancement of technology. These individuals serve as exemplary role models for emerging leaders and exhibit excellence across their global careers. Nellie will be honored with this award during the HITEC Awards Ceremony on October 3, 2023.

“Nellie is the true embodiment of ‘Estrella,’ and a one-of-a-kind human being. Her lifelong commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity as a positive differentiator for businesses continues to move the needle toward a more equitable workplace culture,” said Rosa Ramos-Kwok, chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. “We are proud to celebrate Nellie’s accomplishments and the impact she makes every day!”

Nellie has an unwavering belief in the transformative power of inclusion and diversity in making businesses more innovative and successful. As a respected leader with over three decades of experience at Accenture, a global professional services leader, Nellie has dedicated her career to advocating for workplace equality. In her role as the Global Inclusion & Diversity Senior Strategic Advisor Lead at Accenture, Nellie advises the company’s efforts in gender equality, disability inclusion, LGBTIQ+ inclusion, ethnic and racial diversity, and more. She has made substantial contributions throughout her career, from establishing Accenture’s first diversity role to launching training initiatives in countries including Brazil, India, Japan, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. Nellie continues to drive inclusion and a sense of belonging within the organisation.

“It is an honor to present the 2023 Estrella Award to Nellie,” said Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, vice-chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. “I have had the great fortune to see Nellie’s influence up close. Her unwavering efforts to demonstrate the value of a racially diverse workforce and leadership to business success has truly benefited future generations of talent.”