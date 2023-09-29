JPMorgan Chase & Co. Honored as 2023 HITEC Corporation of the Year

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been named the 2023 HITEC Corporation of the Year in recognition of their outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to HITEC (Hispanic IT Executive Council) and the Hispanic community.

Since 2019, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been a staunch supporter and advocate for HITEC, demonstrating an exceptional dedication to HITEC’s mission of advancing Hispanic technology leaders and fostering diversity and inclusivity within the technology industry. Leading this partnership are Rosa Ramos-Kwok, Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors, along with Jesus Arozamena, Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The corporation is being acknowledged for its long-standing commitment to the Hispanic community, evident through the development and implementation of influential initiatives aimed at promoting the recruitment, growth, progression, and equitable compensation of Hispanic talent across all levels of the talent pipeline.

“HITEC is proud to recognise JPMorgan Chase & Co. as this year’s Corporation of the Year for their ongoing commitment to our community and to HITEC’s mission and work,” said HITEC President Omar Duque. “JPMorgan Chase & Co. played a critical role in the redevelopment of the HITEC website, providing thousands of hours in probono services to help create a more seamless user experience.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has made significant contributions to HITEC, including hosting the virtual 2021 HITEC Leadership Summit, successfully overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, their “Force For Good” team, an in-house volunteer program, collaborated with HITEC to assess its needs and develop customized technology solutions aligned with HITEC’s mission. Through the Force for Good program, JPMorgan Chase & Co. employee volunteers partner with various nonprofits globally to create sustainable technology solutions that drive these organisations toward achieving their missions.

Each year, HITEC recognises an organisation that advances technology while actively promoting diversity and inclusion. HITEC proudly presents JPMorgan Chase & Co. with the Corporation of the Year award for 2023.

The prestigious award will be presented to JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the HITEC Awards Gala on October 3, 2023.