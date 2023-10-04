TEOCO Enhances RAN Optimisation Suite with Cutting-Edge 5G Analytics Capabilities

Mentor 2023 Release Empowers Personalised 5G Services and Network Slicing Through AI-Backed Features

TEOCO, the preeminent provider of analytics and optimisation solutions catering to a global clientele of more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs), continues to elevate the arena of RAN network optimisation with a slew of innovative features in its most recent update to the Mentor Suite.

This latest offering from TEOCO is poised to revolutionise the landscape of RAN network performance and the end-user experience, aligning itself with the dynamic world of 5G. The Mentor 2023.1 release extends the spectrum of applications within its optimisation suite, with a pronounced emphasis on harnessing the power of 5G geo-analytics and optimisation, driven by advanced AI and machine learning algorithms.

Mentor, an encompassing suite of solutions, empowers users to scrutinise, enhance, and troubleshoot radio access networks, spanning diverse devices, subscribers, and geographical locations. Its versatile capabilities cater to mobile networks of all types and sizes, including 5G, Fixed Wireless, and Private Networks.

In this latest iteration, the Mentor suite introduces the CogniSense Engineering Analytics Application, now seamlessly integrated with 5G capabilities, facilitating a fluid transition across multi-technology domains encompassing 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. Network Engineers can now delve into 5G metrics from multiple angles, utilising tailor-made dashboards, automated reports, natural language queries, or intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces featuring tables, charts, and KPI metric criteria. Furthermore, users possess the capacity to delve deeper into comprehensive data for in-depth analysis or to troubleshoot network anomalies effectively.

The Mentor 2023.1 release further augments its support for 5G Performance Management (PM) counters and KPIs, transcending conventional cell-level KPI scrutiny by incorporating service level maps and KPIs that offer a more accurate reflection of the subscriber experience. Additionally, this release strengthens integration with TEOCO’s network planning suite, ASSET, equipping users with additional capabilities that enhance the precision of 5G network planning.

“These latest additions to the Mentor Suite focus on automation and ease of use. They allow CSPs to better support the next wave of personalized services and new enterprise opportunities arising from the introduction of 5G,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO of TEOCO. “By augmenting our network optimization suite with the latest natural language tools, GIS maps, and AI-powered automation, we’ve made it easier for CSPs to support new B2B2X business models and a more personalized level of service quality. This is the future of 5G service delivery, and we’re proud to be at the cutting edge.”

Discover more about TEOCO’s Mentor Suite and its groundbreaking capabilities in the realm of RAN optimisation.