Firemind Appoints Ben Wheeler as Chief Technology Officer to Lead GenAI Team

Firemind, a leading consultancy partner specialising in Generative AI on Amazon Web Services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Wheeler as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over two decades of experience in IT, technical project management, and AI/ML leadership, Ben Wheeler joins Firemind, further reinforcing the company’s position as a prominent player in the Generative AI field.

Ben Wheeler is no stranger to Firemind, having previously collaborated with the company during his tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as one of their specialised AI partners. Recognising the exceptional work being done by Firemind and the immense potential of Generative AI, Ben selected Firemind as the next destination in his illustrious career. He expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m excited to be part of the team whose goal is to establish Firemind as a global market-leader in the field of Generative AI.”

With a rich history in IT, Ben’s journey began over two decades ago with Swansea Council. His career progression led him through various technical roles, including overseeing data center migrations for prestigious clients such as House of Fraser, Welsh Water, WHSmith, and the Environment Agency. Ben’s extensive experience encompasses both hands-on and pre-sales roles at various IT service providers, culminating in a pivotal 5.5-year tenure at Amazon Web Services, where he led AI/ML partner development across EMEA.

As CTO at Firemind, Ben will leverage his expertise to shape the company’s technical vision, drive the adoption of cutting-edge solutions, and spearhead the development of innovative services that distinguish Firemind in the market. His leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing Firemind’s reputation as a thought leader in Generative AI, solidifying its position as a market leader, and strengthening its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a consultancy partner.

Charlie Hudson, Managing Director at Firemind, commented: “Firemind is excited to welcome Ben Wheeler at this pivotal moment in our journey, marked by rapid growth and increasing demand for its Generative AI solutions. His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering excellence in Generative AI and innovative technology solutions.”