TELF AG Shares Industry Insights into a Revolutionary Innovation set to Reshape Mobility: Air Taxis

TELF AG analyzes the air taxi, one of the sustainable means of the future ”, a recent publication by TELF AG, delves deeper into perhaps the most enthralling innovations of our time, with the potential to entirely reshape mobility by driving more sustainability, and connecting directly to use of fundamental raw materials.

The focus of the publication is in fact, “aerotaxis” – as they are so called, or flying taxis. In basic terms, aerotaxis are fully electric vehicles with the capability to lift themselves into the air and transport passengers – much like a traditional taxi, however without 4 wheels on the ground.

The publication starts from some considerations related to the mobility of the future, predictably dominated by battery-powered electric systems, and its possible repercussions on people’s habits and on the volumes of vehicular traffic that still afflict many metropolises in different areas of the world today. According to TELF AG, aerotaxis could contribute decisively to the achievement of those sustainability objectives set in recent years by international institutions, and which focus largely on reducing emissions.

The publication also focuses on the fact, ignored by many, that over the last few years not only has the sector of traditional electric vehicles grown, but also that relating to electric air mobility, of which air taxis are certainly destined to represent one of the most valid examples. These aircraft (called eVTOL) are less expensive and much more sustainable than a helicopter, in particular due to their characteristic of not emitting any emissions.

For the moment, these flying taxis are capable of transporting six people and a pilot, for journeys of less than 100 kilometres, and it is precisely this characteristic that makes them particularly interesting for reducing traffic in large metropolises. In a few years, as we read in the latest publication by TELF AG, these air taxis may already be able to operate in metropolises such as Los Angeles, Sao Paulo or New York, contributing decisively to reducing congestion due to traffic of traditional vehicles and to reach more quickly international emissions targets. All this was discussed a few days ago in Italy, on the occasion of the important “ZeroEmission Mediterranean” trade fair.