Leccy & Genesis Launches Innovative IoT Solutions to Transform Indian Homes

German-engineered smart home products redefining security and automation standards in the Indian market.

The first home automation experience center in the Tricity, which includes Panchkula, Chandigarh, and Mohali, is now open! Located at Cosmo Maal near Zirakpur, this state-of-the-art facility is the largest and most advanced home automation experience center in the region, showcasing the latest in cutting-edge smart home technologies. This center promises to be a hub for innovation and a one-stop destination for individuals looking to transform their homes into smart, efficient, and secure living spaces.

Urja Smart Automation Pvt Ltd introduces Leccy & Genesis, a trailblazing IoT company focused on revolutionizing smart home security and automation in India. Leccy & Genesis proudly presents a range of innovative smart home solutions, meticulously designed by German engineers to meet Indian standards and elevate the lifestyle and well-being of consumers.

Leccy & Genesis is dedicated to the design, development, and implementation of cutting-edge smart home security systems and devices. Their product range includes smart door locks, video doorbells, and smart switchboards. Each product is infused with the latest German technology, aiming to redefine modern living and provide convenience, efficiency, and heightened security to homeowners.

To provide a hands-on experience of intelligent living, Leccy & Genesis invites visitors to explore the Leccy and Genesis Smart Home Experience Center. The center offers interactive demonstrations showcasing seamless integration and automation possibilities. The expert team at the center assists visitors in tailoring a smart home plan to suit their unique lifestyle and preferences, providing personalized recommendations for a connected home.

A notable innovation by Leccy & Genesis is the introduction of the L&G Smart Switch Board. Equipped with German IoT-inspired Smart Switches, homeowners can seamlessly control lights, fans, AC, and more using digital interfaces or voice activation through a dedicated mobile app. This energy-efficient switchboard aids in scheduling electrical appliances, resulting in significant energy savings while modernizing homes.

Discover the future of living at the Leccy and Genesis Smart Home Experience Center. Explore their extensive range of products, including smart door locks, video doorbells, smart door lock and video doorbell combos, and smart switchboards. From advanced curtain motors and hotel automation solutions to motion sensors and digital safes, they showcase a spectrum of innovations. Walk through interactive demonstrations, tailor-made to illustrate seamless integration and automation possibilities, demonstrating how their products redefine modern living. Their team of experts will guide you through this journey, helping you envision how these innovative technologies can transform your lifestyle, making your home smarter, safer, and more efficient.

The L&G Smart Switch Board empowers users to manage and control electrical devices remotely through a dedicated smartphone app. This feature enhances convenience and promotes energy-efficient practices, allowing users to power on or off appliances such as air conditioners and fans from a distance.

Integrating the L&G Smart Switch Board with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enables hands-free control. Users can set schedules for devices to automatically turn on or off, promoting energy savings and enhancing home security. The switchboard seamlessly integrates with existing electrical wiring, ensuring a hassle-free installation experience.

Leccy & Genesis is at the forefront of the smart home revolution, introducing products that bring sophistication and efficiency to modern Indian homes. The range of smart home solutions allows users to control and monitor their energy consumption conveniently, making their homes smarter, safer, and more efficient.

For additional details about Leccy & Genesis and their innovative smart home solutions, please visit Leccy & Genesis.