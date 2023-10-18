Bandwidth Chooses TEOCO’s URS to Enhance Toll-Free Routing for RespOrgs

TEOCO’s advanced toll-free routing solution now includes hosted RespOrg capabilities.

TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, and optimisation solutions for more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) globally, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Bandwidth Inc., a prominent global enterprise cloud communications company. Bandwidth has selected TEOCO’s Universal Routing Solution (URS) to provide customisable Toll-Free routing capabilities to its RespOrg (Responsible Organisation) customers.

“Toll-free telephone numbers are highly relevant and provide organisations, especially those with large call volumes, valuable capabilities that help ensure call center availability and accessibility in a rapidly changing and highly competitive marketplace. RespOrgs rely on companies like Bandwidth to deliver the latest tools and functionality to manage their Toll-Free service with ease,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO of TEOCO. “By expanding our Universal Routing Solution Toll-Free platform, Bandwidth is able to extend route optimisation capabilities to its RespOrg clients via a fully managed offering. Bandwidth customers gain access to advanced Toll-Free routing capabilities, including cost optimisation, customisable multi-carrier routing, analytics and network outage management, monitoring and restoration.”

“Enterprises depend on Bandwidth Toll-Free solutions for their most mission-critical communications,” said Julie Barghouthi, Vice President of Global Network Evolution at Bandwidth. “TEOCO’s technology supports our goal of automating and optimising more processes, to provide our customers with even greater efficiency, reliability and control at scale.”

Benefits for URS Customers:

Maximised Value: Enhanced routing precision and control, leading to improved routing quality. Improved Efficiency: Rules-based routing for diverse use cases, reducing cycle times and errors. Greater Insights: User-generated foundational data delivers enhanced URS analysis results, with data visualisation capabilities that quickly enhance operational processes.

The URS Hosted RespOrg feature package also equips Bandwidth with the capability to ensure secure access to business intelligence reporting and dashboards. This provides real-time insights into trends and anomalies, helping customers identify and measure impacts affecting network and financial performance.

Visit TEOCO’s website to learn more about its Routing Management suite.