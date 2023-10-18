Sekura.id and Vi announce partnership to offer mobile identity services

It is hoped that the partnership will offer a secure digital user journey and an enhanced customer experience.

Increased smartphone and mobile internet penetration has meant that India is in the midst of a digital revolution. According to various industry reports, India is one of the largest markets in terms of app downloads across categories and mobile transactions.

A study by mobile security testing platform Appknox, on the other hand, suggests that about 75 per cent of the top 100 Android apps contain security risks due to insufficient protection layers, posing a key challenge in realizing the Digital India vision.

With this scenario and to build a better tomorrow, Vi, the leading telecom player, has partnered with Sekura.id, a global provider of mobile data, to offer Mobile Identity Services through the Sekura API Framework (SAFr). This will provide Vi customers with an enhanced mobile login experience as well as authentication, verification, and fraud prevention services.

This solution is simplified, passwordless, seamless, and inclusive, reaching +2.5 billion people and trusted by global identity vendors and mobile network operators with mobile authentication, verification and fraud prevention built in. Sekura.id provides unique real-time customer insight from mobile operators to global banks, fintechs, crypto and consumer brands via one simple API connection.

Commenting on the partnership, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said “With the growing incidence and frequency of cyberattacks, the need for a password-less, SIM-based security, protection, and identification system has never been as critical and relevant as it is now. At Vi, we have always been conscious and cognizant of our customers’ security while at the same time providing a superlative digital user experience. It will further enable digital freedom for people in emerging economies and improve access to digital services regardless of technology. A truly ubiquitous trust solution on a global scale.”

Mark Harvey, CEO, Sekura.id said, “We’re delighted to be supporting Digital India’s rapid growth by working with the major carriers in India. We’re especially looking forward to working with Vodafone Idea, bringing new products to the Indian market such as a service that combats the huge problem of APP (Authorised Push Payment) fraud whilst continuing to innovate Mobile Identity by providing seamless and secure methods of authenticating as well as our well-known SAFr Auth, SIM Swap, Mobile to Person Matching services.”

Leveraging the strength of both companies, this partnership will enable Vi to deliver new mobile identity products and services to millions more customers and make India a SAFr place.