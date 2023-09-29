Ivonne Valdes Named HITEC Member of the Year for 2023

Ivonne Valdes, Chief Channel Officer at Sorenson Communications, has been honored with the title of 2023 HITEC Member of the Year by the Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC).

Ivonne Valdes is an esteemed figure in the technology industry and currently holds the position of Chief Channel Officer at Sorenson Communications, a company committed to leveraging technology to strengthen human connections.

Commenting on this recognition, HITEC President Omar Duque stated, “Ivonne is a dedicated and exemplary leader in her community. As Chair of the HITEC Foundation Ivonne has led the effort to expand the scope and impact of the Foundation, challenging her colleagues and the broader HITEC community to think bigger and imagine a more equitable future for future generations of Hispanic tech leaders.”

Ivonne Valdes has been an active member of HITEC since 2009 and has consistently demonstrated her unwavering commitment to the HITEC community. In addition to her leadership as Chair of The HITEC Foundation, Valdes actively contributes to several esteemed boards, showcasing her dedication to community and education. She serves as a Board Member for Conectado a Web3, a digital multiverse initiative, a Board of Trustee for Caldwell University, and an Angeles Investor.

In addition to being named HITEC’s Member of the Year, Ivonne Valdes has received numerous prestigious awards throughout her career. These accolades include the Infrastructure Masons 2019 Global Diversity and Inclusion Champion award, the 2020 Silicon Valley Women of Influence Award, the 2020 HITEC Hall of Fame induction, the 2016 CRN Power 100 as one of the most powerful women in the channel, the 2015 Top 10 Latina Executives of the Year, the 2015/2014 CRN Women of the Channel recognition, and the 2014 HPE Customer Satisfaction Award. These honors collectively celebrate Ivonne Valdes’s exceptional career, leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing technology, diversity, and education.

Expressing her gratitude, Ivonne Valdes remarked, “I am deeply humbled by the honor of being selected as Member of the Year” said Valdes. “This recognition means the world to me, and it inspires me to continue contributing my best to this wonderful community.”