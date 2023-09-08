Intraway Announces General Availability of Cloud-Native OSS Platform Symphonica in AWS Marketplace

Intraway Corporation, the developer behind Symphonica, a leading no-code, cloud-native OSS (Operational Support System) platform, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by making Symphonica accessible through AWS Marketplace.

Lucas Lodeiro, Chief Product Officer for Intraway, highlighted the significance of Symphonica’s availability in AWS Marketplace, citing numerous advantages it offers to the telecommunications industry, including cost reduction, accelerated revenue generation, decreased customer attrition, scalability, and integrated analytics.

Some of the key benefits include:

Operational Efficiency: Symphonica’s automation capabilities, when combined with various AWS services like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon CloudWatch, and Amazon GuardDuty, enable streamlined processes. This leads to reduced operational costs and faster time-to-market for new services. Scalability: The combination of AWS’s scalability and Symphonica’s orchestration capabilities empowers telecom companies to scale their operations up or down as needed. This flexibility is essential for managing costs and supporting emerging services like 5G and network as a service (NaaS). Adaptability: By integrating Symphonica with AWS, telecom companies can swiftly adapt to new technologies and industry trends, ensuring they remain competitive in the dynamic telecommunications landscape. Seamless Integration: Symphonica’s availability in AWS Marketplace simplifies integration into existing AWS environments for telecom companies, streamlining deployment and accelerating the realisation of value.

Lodeiro also emphasised, “We are pleased to be available in AWS Marketplace. It further advances the Telecom Migration-to-the-Cloud philosophy which we have been executing for years now. Symphonica is a key element for operators looking to connect any business system to any networking technology,”

Find Symphonica in AWS Marketplace.