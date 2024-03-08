Lumen Prize Expands 2024 Fund and Invites Global Digital Art Submissions

The Lumen Prize, esteemed for celebrating the finest in technology-driven art, is delighted to declare the opening of its 13th annual Call for Entries, set to begin on March 7th at 17:00 BST.

Since its inception in 2012, The Lumen Prize, along with its affiliate, Lumen Art Projects, has played a pivotal role in enhancing the global recognition and comprehension of art that integrates technology. The core aim of Lumen is unambiguous: to establish a global stage that breaks down geographical barriers and bolsters artists internationally.

“Lumen is more than just an award; it’s a gateway to a world of opportunities…from collaborations, exhibitions, commissions, and events organized by Lumen [Studios] globally. The commitment to artist development is evident in every aspect of the prize,” stated Carla Rapoport, the founder of Lumen.

This year, The Lumen Prize is thrilled to announce a prize fund totalling $18,000, allocated across five main categories:

Still Image – $1,500 Prize Fund

Interactive Immersive – $1,500 Prize Fund

Impact – $1,500 Prize Fund

Moving Image – $1,500 Prize Fund

Futures – $1,500 Prize Fund

In addition, the contest will present four special awards, to be chosen by the judging panel:

Lumen Gold Award – $7,500 Prize Fund

BCS Award – $1,000 Prize Fund (Sponsor: BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT)

Kunstsilo Award – $1,000 Prize Fund (Sponsor: KUNSTSILO)

Carla Rapoport Award – $1,000 Prize Fund

Artists worldwide are encouraged to submit their works, demonstrating their prowess, inventiveness, and creativity at the confluence of art and technology. Previous Lumen honourees include pioneering digital artists such as Refik Anadol, Casey Reas, and Operator, celebrated for their ground-breaking and innovative contributions to tech-art.

The 2024 Call for Entries commences on March 7th at 17:00 BST, with an Early Bird Entry period from March 7 to March 31, priced at $25 per entry, which will then increase to $35 per entry from March 31 to May 25.

For further details, submission instructions, and updates, please visit www.lumenprize.com or reach out to prize@lumenstudios.art.