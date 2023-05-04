Ryanair ridicules TV weatherman for choosing the airline for his honeymoon

Ryanair has made fun of a TV weatherman who flew with the airline for his honeymoon. Mark Bowe, who works for Met Éireann and lives in Dublin, shared a picture of himself and his wife on a Ryanair flight to Ibiza. Bowe, who was in a windowless seat, joked about the view they could expect on the way. Ryanair responded to the tweet with a statement that read, “She’s regretting marrying someone who can’t read the fine print”. Bowe took Ryanair’s comment in stride, saying that the airline was “really great on social media”.

Many others were quick to comment on Ryanair’s teasing. One Twitter user suggested that Bowe and his wife had the best view on the plane because they were seated beside each other, while another user said that Ryanair customers deserved to be mocked.

This is not the first time that Ryanair has taken to social media to mock its passengers. Earlier this year, it responded to a customer who complained about the limited legroom on their flight with the question, “You going to update your Tinder profile then?” Ryanair is known for its controversial marketing tactics and has frequently been criticised for its unorthodox approach to customer service.