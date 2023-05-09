Lad goes viral with ‘glow up’ after dropping over five stone in just ONE year – hitting gym SIX days a week

An eighteen-year-old student, Nick Dipietro, has become an inspiration for many after going viral with his fitness journey, losing over five stone in just one year. At his heaviest, Nick weighed 250lbs (17.8 stone) due to overeating and snacking, along with a lack of exercise, leaving him feeling “extremely tired” at a young age. In May 2022, he committed to a gym routine, working out six days a week, and a healthier diet, which led to Nick losing 83 lbs (5.9 stone) in just one year. Nick’s turning point came after he struggled to climb a flight of stairs at school, and the teenager knew that he had to change his lifestyle.

Nick’s diet, which had a calorie deficit of 2,000 per day, consisted of high protein and natural meat intake, and fresh home-cooked meals, including teriyaki chicken and rice, grilled chicken, and salads. His weight loss journey, which has been documented on TikTok, has gone viral, with a recent video of his transformation reaching 13.5 million views and 2.3 million likes.

Thousands of users have shared their reactions, with many left stunned by the “glow up” and inspired by Nick’s hard work and dedication. Nick’s message to others is that they too can achieve their goals by focusing on their health and fitness, nutrition, and discipline.