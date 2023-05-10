Save Sea Turtles at Drake & Morgan x Lost Years Rum

For every ‘Message In a Bottle’ cocktail sold, a sea turtle hatching will be rescued

This World Ocean Day (8th June), raise a glass to protect sea turtles with Drake & Morgan’s new Message in a Bottle cocktail, created in partnership with Lost Years Rum, pledging to save one baby sea turtle hatchling for every cocktail sold.

Available across 18 Drake & Morgan bars dotted across London and Manchester (including The Folly, The Refinery Bankside & The Sipping Room), the Message in a Bottle cocktail (£10.95) combines Lost Years Four Island Rum with Aperol, lime juice, and Angostura bitters – the perfect summer serve to transport you to a beachy paradise. The bottle is presented on a bed of sand (crushed oats) in an elegant calabash bowl with a decorative mini umbrella, for a tropical-inspired tipple which tastes good and does good.

Since hatching in the Caribbean in 2020, Lost Years Rum has saved over 70,000 sea turtles thanks to its charity partner SEE Turtles, which helps fund community-based conservation at key nesting sites across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Fancy a go at making the summery cocktail yourself? Dive into the recipe below:

25ml Lost Years Rum

25ml Aperol

15ml Lime Juice

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and double strain into a rocks glass with ice – enjoy!

Set sail to Drake & Morgan this summer and find your nearest bar & restaurant HERE. The cocktail is available now until the end of August.