Discover the Best in Van Leasing with Crusader Vans: Spotlight on Citroen Models

East Sussex, England – Crusader Vans, a diverse van leasing company based in East Sussex, England, that has extensive experience in the industry since 2004 and over 8000 satisfied customers, is excited to announce its new range of Citroen van leasing options, featuring some of the manufacturers leading models, such as the Citroen Berlingo, Citroen Dispatch and Citroen Relay.

Leasing a van allows individuals to own a new vehicle without considering a large one-off down payment. The Citroen vans available for lease at Crusader Vans are ideal for both commercial and personal use, as well as being offered in a selection of small, medium, and large van sizes that each deliver their own unique set of benefits from the reputable vehicle retailer.

With partnerships with some of the world’s most popular van manufacturers and an expert team with over 25 years of industry knowledge, Crusader Vans can offer customers the latest brand-new Citroen vans with rental costs that fit their specific requirements. Some of the Citroen Vans available for lease at Crusader Vans include:

Citroen Berlingo

With pricing starting at a competitive £199 per month, Crusader Van’s Citroen Berlingo Lease options offer individuals a selection of vans, such as the Citroen e-Berlingo M 800 Enterprise Pro, Citroen Berlingo M 1000Kg Enterprise Edition 100ps and Citroen Berlingo Crew Van Enterprise Pro 100ps that each uniquely adapt to the needs of its users while retaining its iconic design.

Known for its reliability, versatility and seamless blend of comfort and functionality, the Citroen Berlingo is ideal for various businesses due to its large loading area and light, spacious interior with modern technology options and a 10-inch digital instrument display. Spacious and flexible, the Citroen Berlingo offers far more benefits than its direct competitors, with its decent handling, good visibility, and easy drive.

Citroen Dispatch

Crusader Van’s Citroen Dispatch Lease provides individuals with an opportunity to have access to a high-payload van with quality technology that, despite its medium size, has an impressive suspension and performance that is superior to the similarly designed competitor models.

With lease prices starting at £310 per month and an array of Crusader Van’s Citroen Dispatch models available at Crusader Vans, including Citroen Dispatch M 1000 Enterprise Pro 100ps, Citroen Dispatch Vortex Enterprise Pro and Citroen e-Dispatch M 1000kg Enterprise Pro 100kw 75kWh Auto, the Citroen Dispatch van provides excellent fuel economy and a premier blend of comfort and performance that is perfect for a variety of business types and needs.

Citroen Relay

A popular choice for businesses looking for a reliable commercial vehicle, Crusader Van’s Citroen Relay Lease offers individuals a large van with a decent fuel economy for £279 per month.

The Citroen Relay may be one of the oldest large van models in the UK, but it significantly outperforms other large van models, by offering individuals power and practicality, as well as good visibility and an overall brilliant driving environment across its models, such as the Citroen Relay 35 L3 Diesel 2.2 BlueHDi H2 Van 140ps Enterprise Edition and Citroen Relay 35 Heavy L4 Diesel 2.2 BlueHDi H3 Van 140ps Enterprise Edition.

Crusader Vans prides itself on offering its customers a selection of the latest, top-of-the-range Citroen vans that, due to the retailer’s diverse range of models, provide a unique variety of benefits that cater to a wide range of business needs. The leasing company invites those interested in Citroen Van Models to visit its website or contact them for personalised advice and affordable monthly rental costs tailored to suit specific business needs.

About Crusader Vans

Operating in the heart of East Sussex for the past 18 years, Crusader Vans is a family-owned van leasing business committed to helping customers acquire their new vehicles as hassle-free as possible. With an experienced team of dedicated staff and an extensive range of vehicles available from private and business cars to every type of van, including panel vans, tippers, Luton vans and double cabs to refrigerated vehicles and bi-fuel conversions, Crusader Vans goes the extra mile to get customers their ideal lease.

To learn more about Crusader Vans and its new range of Citroen van models for lease, please visit the website at https://www.crusader-vans.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/discover-the-best-in-van-leasing-with-crusader-vans-spotlight-on-citroen-models/