Aldach Group Appoints Alex Lazurenko as Executive in Strategic Expansion

Aldach Group, a foremost boutique strategy consultancy located in the prestigious Mayfair, London, is delighted to announce Alex Lazurenko’s appointment as an Executive. With a distinguished career in the CIS and Eastern European markets, Lazurenko brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of these regions to the team.

Lazurenko’s transition to Aldach Group is a seamless continuation of a long-standing collaboration, having worked closely with the firm for several years representing a key client. His in-depth knowledge and expertise are anticipated to significantly bolster Aldach Group’s offerings to its CIS clientele while attracting new business.

“I am excited to embark on this new venture with Aldach Group,” Lazurenko remarked. “The years of working together have built a strong, collaborative relationship with the Managing Partner and the team. I assure my existing clients that the quality of service they have come to expect will continue, even as I take on this new role.”

This strategic appointment underscores Aldach Group’s dedication to broadening its market footprint and augmenting client services in vital territories. Lazurenko’s insights and experience in the CIS and Eastern European markets are expected to enrich Aldach Group’s consultancy prowess, solidifying its status as a premier strategy consultancy firm.

