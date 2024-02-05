More Than One-Third of Lawyers Considering Job Change in 2024, G2 Legal Study Finds

G2 Legal, a premier legal recruitment firm, has unveiled findings from its annual survey indicating that 35% of respondents are contemplating a job switch in 2024, describing themselves as ‘very likely’ or ‘likely’ to do so. This marks a 7% increase from the previous year, where 28% of lawyers expressed similar sentiments.

The research further explored the working preferences of legal professionals, revealing that 78% currently operate under a hybrid work arrangement, while 19% are based entirely in-office. Interestingly, a mere 6% of participants expressed a desire to work exclusively from an office setting.

This comprehensive study, targeting over 30,000 individuals from G2 Legal’s exclusive database, was conducted from the 4th of December, 2023, to the 4th of January, 2024. For additional details on the survey or to get in touch with G2 Legal, click HERE.