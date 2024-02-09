TELUS Ventures Backs TalkLife in a Bid to Revolutionise Mental Health Support

In a world grappling with a widespread mental health crisis, TELUS is charting new territories to enhance the accessibility of mental health support through a strategic alliance with TalkLife, a peer support platform that fosters a safe space for meaningful connections.

TalkLife, a burgeoning UK-based scaleup known for its global online peer support community, has received a strategic investment from TELUS Ventures, the investment wing of the globally recognised communications technology powerhouse, TELUS. Merging aspects of social networking with a secure and nurturing environment, TalkLife offers instant, continuous peer support to an international community of over five million users, available 24/7 in numerous languages, complete with clinical escalation and real-time professional moderation. The platform is adept at providing custom support to essential demographics, including over 250 educational institutions and a wide array of businesses, from SMEs to large-scale enterprises, through its bespoke platforms TalkCampus and TalkLife Workplace.

Aligned with TELUS Health, a global healthcare pioneer supporting upwards of 69 million individuals worldwide, TalkLife plays a crucial role within TELUS Health’s employee assistance programme (EAP), thereby contributing to one of the globe’s most expansive employer-funded healthcare networks. This collaboration empowers individuals in the academic and corporate realms to lead more healthful and fulfilling lives.

Jamie Druitt, CEO of TalkLife, shared his vision, affirming, “No one should struggle alone, and we believe that peer support has the power to break the stigma around mental health. Technology allows us to create safe spaces for people to connect and share whenever they need to and wherever they are. TalkLife is pioneering a new kind of mental health support that’s accessible, relevant, and has the research backing to prove that it really works. With the support of TELUS Ventures and TELUS Health, we will be able to power our growth and reach millions more people through both our free app and our specialised platforms for students and employees.”

This new influx of capital from TELUS Ventures is set to turbocharge TalkLife’s expansion efforts, particularly focusing on establishing a more robust presence in the North American market. This investment will facilitate operational scaling and affirm TalkLife’s leadership in the global mental health support sector, particularly for those hindered by stigma, financial constraints, or the lack of available services. TalkLife’s collaboration with esteemed researchers from institutions like Harvard, MIT, and others underscores its commitment to understanding and enhancing the role of technology in creating supportive online environments.

Terry Doyle, Managing Partner and Vice-president of TELUS Ventures, underscored the alignment of this investment with TELUS’s overarching values, stating, “TELUS Ventures’ mission is to find the best companies in the world and help them transform and grow while they tackle some of today’s biggest challenges. By investing in TalkLife, and through the partnership with TELUS Health, we are leveraging cutting-edge technology to bring people together and break down barriers. We have seen the impact of their product first-hand and we’re proud to support them as they develop safe, judgment-free communities all around the world to make mental health support more accessible. This is an investment that aligns with TELUS values of supporting solutions that drive better health outcomes.”

For more information, please visit the official announcement here: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/talklife-secures-new-investment-from-telus-to-improve-mental-health-support-873974871.html.