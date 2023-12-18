Honouring the Best in Nuptials: 2023 Wedding Services Awards

Business Awards UK is excited to unveil the winners and finalists of the 2023 Wedding Services Awards. These prestigious awards are a testament to the extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication of professionals in the wedding industry. They celebrate those who have showcased excellence in their services and have played a pivotal role in crafting unforgettable wedding experiences.
2023 Wedding Services Awards Winners
- Delapre Abbey – Wedding Venue of the Year
- ZS Productions – Wedding Videographer of the Year
- Red Event Wedding Fayres – Wedding Planner of the Year
- So Blooming Beautiful Designs Ltd – Wedding Florist of the Year
- Beano Disco – Exceptional Wedding DJ
- Sahil Ismaeel, Mangla Catering – Outstanding Wedding Caterer
- Philip Bedford Wedding Photography – Excellence in Wedding Photography
- Balloon A Room Weddings Ltd – Excellence in Wedding Décor
- Florianni – Wedding Dress Shop of the Year
2023 Wedding Services Awards Finalists
Wedding Belles Bridal Boutique – Wedding Dress Shop of the Year
Rambling Stems – Wedding Florist of the Year
Delapre Abbey – Wedding Planner of the Year
ZS Productions – Excellence in Wedding Photography
JP the DJ – Exceptional Wedding DJ
Epic Flowers Ltd – Wedding Florist of the Year
Bespoke DJ Services – Exceptional Wedding DJ
Food Champs – Outstanding Wedding Caterer
2 Wedding Photographers – Excellence in Wedding Photography, Wedding Videographer of the Year
CG Boutique – Wedding Dress Shop of the Year
Sparkle Magic Events – Excellence in Wedding Décor
Delapre Abbey – Outstanding Wedding Caterer
The 2023 Wedding Services Awards commend the distinguished companies and individuals setting exemplary standards in the wedding industry, showcasing extraordinary creativity, professionalism, and enthusiasm. These awards not only highlight their remarkable achievements but also celebrate their significant role in creating dream weddings and cherished moments for couples.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Wedding Services Awards and eagerly anticipate their continued brilliance and innovation in the wedding industry. Their invaluable contributions are key in enhancing the quality and experiences within this dynamic sector.
For further information about the 2023 Wedding Services Awards or to arrange interviews, please reach out to Business Awards UK.