Honouring the Best in Nuptials: 2023 Wedding Services Awards

Business Awards UK is excited to unveil the winners and finalists of the 2023 Wedding Services Awards. These prestigious awards are a testament to the extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication of professionals in the wedding industry. They celebrate those who have showcased excellence in their services and have played a pivotal role in crafting unforgettable wedding experiences.

2023 Wedding Services Awards Winners

Delapre Abbey – Wedding Venue of the Year

ZS Productions – Wedding Videographer of the Year

Red Event Wedding Fayres – Wedding Planner of the Year

So Blooming Beautiful Designs Ltd – Wedding Florist of the Year

Beano Disco – Exceptional Wedding DJ

Sahil Ismaeel, Mangla Catering – Outstanding Wedding Caterer

Philip Bedford Wedding Photography – Excellence in Wedding Photography

Balloon A Room Weddings Ltd – Excellence in Wedding Décor

Florianni – Wedding Dress Shop of the Year

2023 Wedding Services Awards Finalists

Wedding Belles Bridal Boutique – Wedding Dress Shop of the Year

Rambling Stems – Wedding Florist of the Year

Delapre Abbey – Wedding Planner of the Year

ZS Productions – Excellence in Wedding Photography

JP the DJ – Exceptional Wedding DJ

Epic Flowers Ltd – Wedding Florist of the Year

Bespoke DJ Services – Exceptional Wedding DJ

Food Champs – Outstanding Wedding Caterer

2 Wedding Photographers – Excellence in Wedding Photography, Wedding Videographer of the Year

CG Boutique – Wedding Dress Shop of the Year

Sparkle Magic Events – Excellence in Wedding Décor

Delapre Abbey – Outstanding Wedding Caterer

The 2023 Wedding Services Awards commend the distinguished companies and individuals setting exemplary standards in the wedding industry, showcasing extraordinary creativity, professionalism, and enthusiasm. These awards not only highlight their remarkable achievements but also celebrate their significant role in creating dream weddings and cherished moments for couples.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Wedding Services Awards and eagerly anticipate their continued brilliance and innovation in the wedding industry. Their invaluable contributions are key in enhancing the quality and experiences within this dynamic sector.

