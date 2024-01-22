Narro Celebrates Lily Erskine’s Achievement as Emerging Professional of the Year

Narro has the pleasure of announcing that Lily Erskine, an Associate and Section Leader at their Edinburgh branch, has been bestowed with the prestigious Emerging Professional of the Year award at the recent Association of Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) Awards in London.

Recognised for honouring significant achievements in the consultancy and engineering industry, the ACE Awards have highlighted Lily’s extraordinary talent, her dedication to excellence, and her commitment to fostering the growth of her team, positioning her as a prominent up-and-coming leader.

Lily, in her capacity as an Associate and Section Leader at Narro, has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and expertise. Her adeptness in navigating complex challenges and delivering commendable results has garnered admiration from colleagues and has played a crucial role in the success of numerous projects. Furthermore, Lily leads Narro’s Diversity and Opportunity committee, working tirelessly to improve the firm’s inclusivity policies and advocating for engineering as a viable career path for traditionally underrepresented groups.

Narro prides itself on cultivating an environment that encourages innovation and professional development. The recognition of Lily Erskine as Emerging Professional of the Year is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and advancing the engineering industry.

Reacting to her award, Lily shared her gratitude, stating, “I am truly honoured to receive the Emerging Professional of the Year award from ACE. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collaborative and supportive environment at Narro. I am fortunate to work with a team that encourages creativity and values continuous growth and I look forward to continuing to promote engineering as a fantastic career choice.”

Ben Adam, Managing Director at Narro, also applauded Lily Erskine’s accomplishment, saying, “Lily’s dedication to her work, innovative mindset, and ability to drive results make her a standout professional in our organisation. We are thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved recognition, and we look forward to witnessing her continued success in shaping the future of the engineering industry.”

Narro extends heartfelt congratulations to Lily Erskine on her award at the ACE Awards, reaffirming its dedication to promoting excellence and supporting its team in advancing the industry. The Practice is also delighted with its Civil Engineering team’s high commendation in the Best Transport Project category for Active Annandale, signifying their involvement in various Active Travel projects.