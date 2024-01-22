Manhattan Associates Launches Pioneering Fulfillment Experience Insights Dashboard for Retailers

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), renowned for its global leadership in supply chain commerce, today introduced the Fulfillment Experience Insights dashboard. This state-of-the-art tool offers retailers an immediate evaluation of their omnichannel fulfillment performance against industry standards. The dashboard is a breakthrough in providing continuous benchmarking, enabling retailers to understand their position in relation to a vast array of peers and competitors in real time, moving beyond the typical delay associated with most benchmarking tools.

Integrated within Manhattan Active® Omni, this new function presents retailers with a consolidated view of various digital order fulfillment KPIs, including store pickup conversion rates, shorts and abandonment, and fulfillment times. Utilizing aggregated and anonymised data from the Manhattan Active cloud ecosystem, retailers have the means to assess, measure, and adapt their supply chain execution strategies. This analytical tool is unique in its ability to fluidly transition between different time periods, offering in-depth insight into the customer experiences that retailers are delivering.

Amy Tennent, senior director of Product Management at Manhattan, remarked on the innovation, “Introducing cutting-edge innovation like the Fulfillment Experience Insights Dashboard is one of the reasons Manhattan continues to be ranked the only leader in omnichannel order management. For the first time ever, retail operations teams can see exactly how they are performing against the rest of the industry. This is a complete game changer, because they now have a starting point to begin creating more efficiency and improving fulfillment performance for their customers.”

Manhattan’s ability to create this solution is rooted in its extensive experience with numerous top global brands that rely on its fulfillment execution tools to process millions of orders each week. Drawing from this wealth of knowledge, Manhattan has identified the key performance indicators that are crucial for growth and revenue maximization.

Following the launch of the Unified Commerce Benchmark last year, which assessed 286 customer experience capabilities across four segments, Manhattan found that the ‘Promising & Fulfillment’ segment scored notably lower than others. With this new dashboard, retailers now have access to their real-time performance in this critical area, assisting them in their journey to becoming Unified Commerce leaders.

For a demo or more details, visit Manhattan’s Booth #3639 at NRF 2024.