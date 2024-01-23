Tipsy Parties Joins Forces with CleanCo for Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Masterclasses in the UK

Tipsy Parties, the UK’s premier mobile cocktail classes and activities provider, co-established by Jemma Palmer, ex-‘Gladiators’ star, and acclaimed mixologist Russell Davies, is elated to announce a strategic alliance with CleanCo, the No.1 independent non-alcoholic brand initiated by entrepreneur and British TV star Spencer Matthews in 2019. This partnership will integrate CleanCo’s spirits into all of Tipsy Parties’ services and experiences.

Jemma Palmer, renowned for her vibrant portrayal of “Inferno” on “Gladiators,” along with Russell Davies, have propelled Tipsy Parties into a nationwide, award-winning brand known for its captivating, unique cocktail experiences, including tastings of gin, tequila, and state-of-the-art molecular cocktails.

Daniel, Tipsy Parties’ lead mixologist, has revised the non-alcoholic recipes in collaboration with CleanCo to complement their non-alcoholic spirit collection. Tipsy Parties’ extensive cocktail menu, with more than 32 varieties, now includes a ‘make it clean’ alternative for each. Notable additions include an elegant Old Fashioned with Clean W (Non-alcoholic whiskey alternative), and a zestful Elderflower Cooler with Clean G (Non-alcoholic gin alternative), epitomising British summer charm.

“We’re excited to bring together the creativity of Tipsy Parties and the innovative spirit of CleanCo,” Russell, Co-founder of Tipsy Parties, stated. “We believe everyone should enjoy great tasting cocktails with or without alcohol and this partnership will elevate our non-alcoholic offerings to be more inclusive and allow everyone to enjoy mixology to its fullest.”

Spencer Matthews has been pivotal in driving CleanCo to a prominent position in the non-alcoholic spirits market. His commitment to crafting elite, sophisticated alternatives is in sync with Tipsy Parties’ dedication to innovative and inclusive mixology.

Spencer shared his anticipation for the collaboration: ”I’m really excited that CleanCo has partnered with Tipsy Parties to provide incredible clean cocktail masterclasses, all over the UK on our behalf. When founding CleanCo, I wanted to create delicious tasting, premium, non-alcoholic spirits that can be used to create cocktails we know and love, only without the alcohol.”

These masterclasses are intended to be fun-filled, interactive, and social, perfect for various events, and suitable for non-drinkers as well as those exploring a sober or low-alcohol lifestyle.

For further information or to book a class, please visit www.tipsyparties.co.uk or contact Tipsy Parties at contactus@tipsyparties.co.uk.