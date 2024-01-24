“Sinaps” Launched by Kelly Brändli: Zurich’s First ADHD Relationship Coaching Service

Sinaps, a Swiss coaching company, has been launched to help couples and families effectively address challenges associated with ADHD, promoting harmony and understanding.

The founder of Sinaps, Kelly Brändli, who has been actively coaching in relationship dynamics since 2019, specialises in supporting parents, particularly in adult ADHD awareness and management. Sinaps offers its services to individuals, couples, and families across Switzerland, using online platforms for both individual and group coaching.

Kelly’s path to becoming an esteemed ADHD relationship expert includes a wealth of clinical experience, with a nursing degree from the University of British Columbia, a neonatal care specialty from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and an Executive MBA from Henley Business School in the UK.

Kelly’s commitment to ongoing professional development is evident in her investment of over CHF 80,000 in further training in the last five years. She has been trained by the Matchmaking Institute of Dr. Terri Orbuch PhD, is a certified dating and relationship coach, a certified Strategic Intervention Coach via Robbins Madanes Training, and is currently completing a CAS in ADHD Coaching.

Her coaching methodology, aligned with industry best practices, focuses on three main pillars: comprehensive ADHD knowledge, behavioural transformation, and communication strategy enhancement. Kelly’s varied skill set allows her to offer bespoke coaching experiences to each client, ensuring a holistic and effective approach.

Kelly Brändli recounts her own journey, stating, “After the breakdown of my 10-year marriage in 2013, I felt broken and hopeless. Determined to break the cycle of conflictual relationships, I embarked on a transformative journey and today live in a unique relationship with a wonderful man, but the journey to achieve this fulfillment was anything but easy.”

The diagnosis of ADHD in her son was a turning point in Brändli’s narrative, shedding light on her relationship struggles. She explains, “When I learned that ADHD is highly hereditary, I realized that ADHD was probably the cause of our relationship problems, and my partner and I sought a diagnosis and treatment. Faced with long waiting lists for ADHD therapy, we realised that conventional solutions were insufficient. A tailored approach, addressing ADHD’s specific challenges, was essential. With medication and behaviour modification, our relationship not only survived but grew stronger than before.”

This personal experience underpins her commitment to raising awareness about adult ADHD’s impact on relationships. She asserts, “”I strongly believe that understanding the impact of ADHD can be the pivotal point in saving many relationships. Through diagnosis, treatment and support, couples can not only save their relationships but also build them into something stronger than ever before. Our experience shows: If we can do it, you can too.”

A client, Anika from Switzerland, praises Kelly’s coaching: “Kelly’s coaching was truly transformative. At first, I believed that ADHD only affected my studies, but with Kelly’s support, I gained deeper knowledge of my intrapersonal and interpersonal relationships in all areas of life. Kelly’s compassionate, warm and sincere nature, coupled with her knowledge and adaptable coaching style, has given me a profound and positive perspective on life. The investment in her coaching has proven invaluable and I feel stronger than ever before. I am grateful for the journey with Kelly!”

For more information about Sinaps coaching, please contact Kelly Brändli at kelly.braendli@sinaps.ch.