Advent IM Introduces New Academy to Tackle Rising Data Breach Incidents in UK Firms

Advent IM, a leading security consultancy and training provider, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Training Academy. This initiative is in direct response to the escalating issue of data breaches affecting organisations across the UK.

Recent studies have highlighted a concerning trend: the financial repercussions of data breaches are intensifying annually, with projections showing no signs of abatement for 2024. A significant factor behind these security lapses is human error, underscored by the fact that barely 20% of UK businesses invest in security training. Leveraging over two decades of industry expertise, Advent IM is committed to mitigating the risk associated with data breaches.

Since 2017, there has been a noticeable increase in the average duration—from 191 to 204 days—to detect a data breach, indicating the growing sophistication of cyber-attacks and the enhanced persistence of cybercriminals within network infrastructures. This situation underscores the critical need for robust employee training programmes.

Acknowledging the pivotal role humans play in most security breaches, Advent IM is enhancing its educational offerings. The firm has expanded its team of instructors, upgraded its course materials, and broadened its range of training courses.

Scheduled to commence operations on 1st February, the Training Academy will offer a variety of courses, accessible both in-person and online.

Mike Gillespie, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Advent IM, emphasised the significance of specialised training: “At Advent IM we have long known the value of quality, targeted and role specific education and training in building an organisation’s resilience. Effective training hugely reduces the likelihood of our own people causing a data breach by positively affecting their behaviours, attitudes and belief systems, it builds a positive information culture and it increases the ability to resist an external attack or incursion. Education and training has been part of Advent IM’s core offering for many years. The launch of the Advent IM Academy marks an evolution in our ability to continue to deliver excellent quality, whilst also expanding our portfolio to ensure that we continue to make businesses secure through training.”

For further details on the Advent IM Training Academy, please visit their website at www.advent-im.co.uk/training-academy/.