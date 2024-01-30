The 2023 Driving Tuition Awards: Honoring the Pioneers of UK Driver Education

Business Awards UK is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Driving Tuition Awards, which celebrates the outstanding efforts and innovative contributions of driving instructors and schools in advancing driver education across the UK.

Winners of the 2023 Driving Tuition Awards

Asia Driving School – Newcomer Driving School of the Year

– Newcomer Driving School of the Year Tunbridge Wells Driving School – Best New Driving Instructor

– Best New Driving Instructor Drive Hart Limited – Innovation in Driving Tuition

– Innovation in Driving Tuition Chris Kelly Driving School – Intensive Driving Course Provider of the Year

– Intensive Driving Course Provider of the Year Nexgen Driver Training – Driving Instructor of the Year, Community Engagement Award

– Driving Instructor of the Year, Community Engagement Award HGV Training (Midlands) Ltd – Driving School of the Year

– Driving School of the Year Drive 4 Pass – Regional Driving School of the Year

Finalists for the 2023 Driving Tuition Awards

Tunbridge Wells Driving School – Newcomer Driving School of the Year

– Newcomer Driving School of the Year Drive Hart Limited – Driving School of the Year, Community Engagement Award, Regional Driving School of the Year

– Driving School of the Year, Community Engagement Award, Regional Driving School of the Year GGO Driving School – Driving Instructor of the Year

– Driving Instructor of the Year Nexgen Driver Training – Newcomer Driving School of the Year

– Newcomer Driving School of the Year Skyline Driving School Leeds – Driving Instructor of the Year

– Driving Instructor of the Year HGV Training (Midlands) Ltd – Intensive Driving Course Provider of the Year

– Intensive Driving Course Provider of the Year Drive 4 Pass – Best New Driving Instructor, Innovation in Driving Tuition

The awardees of the 2023 Driving Tuition Awards have truly set a high standard with their innovative educational practices and unwavering dedication to the art of driving instruction. Asia Driving School has been rightfully acknowledged as the top newcomer, while Tunbridge Wells Driving School’s contribution to the industry with the best new driving instructor has been aptly recognised. Drive Hart Limited has redefined driving tuition with its innovative strategies, whereas Chris Kelly Driving School’s intensive courses have profoundly impacted learner drivers.

Additionally, the dual recognition of Nexgen Driver Training celebrates its all-encompassing approach to driving education and its significant role in community engagement, reinforcing the value of extending learning beyond the classroom. HGV Training (Midlands) Ltd’s award for Driving School of the Year speaks volumes about its overall quality, while Drive 4 Pass’s recognition as the Regional Driving School of the Year underscores its influence within the local community.

This year’s finalists have equally demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication, contributing significantly to the enhancement of driving tuition standards. Their collective efforts continue to elevate the educational landscape for drivers in the UK.

The 2023 Driving Tuition Awards commend the invaluable work of these dedicated educators and their institutions, who are instrumental in ensuring the safety and competence of new drivers on UK roads. Their enduring commitment to excellence is shaping the future of driving education in the country.

For more information on the 2023 Driving Tuition Awards or to request interviews with the winners or finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.