Honours Roll: The 2023 Events and Exhibitions Awards

Business Awards UK is excited to unveil the winners and finalists of the 2023 Events and Exhibitions Awards, a celebration of the trailblazers in the event management industry. This distinguished ceremony recognises those who have made significant contributions to transforming audience engagement and crafting unforgettable experiences through creative and technological innovation.

Winners of The 2023 Events and Exhibitions Awards

Finalists of The 2023 Events and Exhibitions Awards

The 2023 Events and Exhibitions Awards winners have established new standards in the event management domain. Corporate Peaks’ execution of corporate events set it apart, while Events by Knight was honoured for its top-tier event planning capabilities. HotTopics received accolades for its innovative event technology, Jasmin’s Canapes for its creatively themed events, and the NEC Group for its effective audience engagement strategies. Noble Events was also recognised for its excellence in brand activation events, showcasing the diverse talent within the industry.

For more details on the 2023 Events and Exhibitions Awards or to schedule interviews with the winners or finalists, please get in touch with Business Awards UK.