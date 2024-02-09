Phoenix 2 Retail Achieves Outstanding Success at VelociTees 2024

Situated in Hartlepool, the vape distribution company Phoenix 2 Retail has clinched top awards at VelociTees 2024, excelling in both the large business turnover and overall turnover categories. Their extraordinary journey from a £4.5m to a staggering £90m in annual turnover, marking an astonishing growth of 1,911%, has been pivotal in their accolades.

The VelociTees 2024 event, a prestigious ceremony organised by Tees Business in partnership with the esteemed accountancy and business advisory firm Azets, honours the most rapidly expanding companies in the region in terms of turnover and employment opportunities. Phoenix 2 Retail distinguished itself by securing a dual victory in these fiercely contested categories.

Guided by the innovative leadership of founder and CEO, Chris Kelly, Phoenix 2 Retail has introduced a novel model to the vaping sector. By forging partnerships with brands rather than owning one, the company has managed to secure placements in leading retailers and supermarkets, setting them apart from the competition and driving their unparalleled success.

Chris Kelly reflected on the triumph, saying, “We tried to do something a bit different to what others have done in the sector – we don’t own a brand, we work with brands to get them into main retailers and supermarkets. Sometimes, it’s not until you step back and realise it’s an incredible story. Some days, you feel like you’re in the trench and keeping the machine turning. But we’ve won these awards, and we go back to the office now, go again and keep trying to deliver for our customers.”

The recognition from VelociTees underscores Phoenix 2 Retail’s eminent standing in the industry and highlights their phenomenal growth. Fuelled by Kelly’s unwavering commitment to customer service and his drive to continuously challenge the status quo, the company’s success story is far from over.

With their significant expansion in annual turnover and innovative approach to vaping product marketing, Phoenix 2 Retail has rightfully earned their laurels at VelociTees 2024. Their commitment to excellence ensures they are well-positioned for future achievements and sustained delivery of superior service to their esteemed clientele.