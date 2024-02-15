Sussex Luminaries Recognised in New Year Honours List

This year’s New Year Honours list has brought to light the exceptional contributions of several Sussex individuals, including two football club owners and a distinguished author.
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tony Bloom has been honoured with an MBE for his significant contributions to Association Football and his community engagement in Brighton. In a similar vein, George Dowell, the driving force behind Worthing FC, has been awarded an MBE for his service to Association Football and his commitment to Disability Awareness.
The esteemed Charles Henry, Duke of Richmond and Gordon DL, has been recognised with a CBE for his dedication to preserving Heritage, advancing Sport, and his philanthropic work. Additionally, celebrated author Kate Mosse OBE has been awarded a CBE for her outstanding contributions to Literature, her advocacy for Women, and her charitable work, highlighting the diverse talents within Sussex in this year’s New Year Honours list.