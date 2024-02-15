Sussex Luminaries Recognised in New Year Honours List

This year’s New Year Honours list has brought to light the exceptional contributions of several Sussex individuals, including two football club owners and a distinguished author.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tony Bloom has been honoured with an MBE for his significant contributions to Association Football and his community engagement in Brighton. In a similar vein, George Dowell, the driving force behind Worthing FC, has been awarded an MBE for his service to Association Football and his commitment to Disability Awareness.

The esteemed Charles Henry, Duke of Richmond and Gordon DL, has been recognised with a CBE for his dedication to preserving Heritage, advancing Sport, and his philanthropic work. Additionally, celebrated author Kate Mosse OBE has been awarded a CBE for her outstanding contributions to Literature, her advocacy for Women, and her charitable work, highlighting the diverse talents within Sussex in this year’s New Year Honours list.

Here is the full list of East and West Sussex residents who have been honoured:



East Sussex



ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE



Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)



Christopher John Blandford. President, World Heritage UK. For services to World Heritage. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Laurence Alexander Cummings. Conductor, Harpsichordist, Music Director of the Academy of Ancient Music and the London Handel Festival, and William Crotch Professor of Historical Performance, Royal Academy of Music. For services to Music. (Mayfield, East Sussex)

David Farnsworth. Managing Director, City Bridge Foundation. For services to the Voluntary Sector in London. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Rachel Gaisburgh-Watkyn. Managing Director, Tiny Box Company. For services to Sustainability, to Ethical Business Growth and to Exports. (Crowborough, East Sussex)

Jonathan Robert McGoh. Chair and Co-Founder, The Reach Foundation and Co-Founder and Trustee, Reach Academy Feltham, London Borough of Hounslow. For services to Education. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Oscar Victor Pinto-Hervia. Founder, Hervia. For services to Fashion and to Charity. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Marc Howard Steene. Founder and Director, Outside In Art. For services to Art. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)



Anthony Grant Bloom. Chairman, Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club. For services to Association Football and to the community in Brighton. (London, London)

Kathryn Melanie Keele Caton. Founder and Managing Director, Brighton Gin. For services to Trade and to the community in Brighton. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Samuel Robert John Cousley. Head of Seafarers, Department for Transport. For services to Seafarers. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Diana Jane Andrews Cunningham. Peer Trainer, Sussex Recovery College. For services to Mental Health. (Hastings, East Sussex)

Giles Duley. Founder, Legacy of War Foundation. For services to Survivors of Conflict. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

Liam Daniel Hackett. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ditch the Label. For services to Young People. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Nathaniel Timothy Hepburn. Director and Chief Executive, Charleston. For services to the Arts. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Helen Holtam. Tutor, Friends of Erlestoke Prison, Origami Inside. For services to Prisoners. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Gaynor Jean Ripley. Partnership Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

John Stanley William Simpson. For services to Agriculture and to the community in Lewes, East Sussex. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Richard Alexander Stewart. Lately Trustee and Chair of Trustees, St. John’s School and College. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)



Geraldine Constable. For services to the community in Hailsham and Eastbourne, East Sussex. (Hailsham, East Sussex)

Harbaksh Singh Grewal. Vice Chair, UK Punjab Heritage Association. For services to Punjabi and Sikh Heritage, and to Charity. (Hastings, East Sussex)

West Sussex



ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE



Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)



Ruth Elizabeth Miskin CBE. Children’s Reading Expert, Read Write Inc. For services to Education. (West Sussex)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)



Charles Henry Duke Of Richmond And Gordon DL. For services to Heritage, to Sport and to Charity. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Katherine Louise Mosse OBE. Author. For services to Literature, to Women and to Charity. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)



Stephen John Whitton. Head, Border Force Maritime Command, Home Office. For services to Maritime Border Security. (Burgess Hill, West Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)



George David Dowell. Owner, Worthing Football Club. For services to Association Football and to Disability Awareness. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)



Gloria Moss. Sussex President, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the community in Sussex. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Janice Sheward. Director, Cancer United. For services to People with Cancer in West Sussex. (Littlehampton, West Sussex)

Jonathan Peter Willcocks. Musical Director, The Chichester Singers. For services to Music. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Nicola June Hawkins. For services to the community in Hastings and Rother, East Sussex. (Bexhill On Sea, East Sussex)

Felicity Ann De Grave Hills. For services to the community in Hastings, East Sussex. (Hastings, East Sussex)

Paula Bridget Woolven. For services to the community in East Sussex during Covid-19. (Peacehaven, East Sussex)