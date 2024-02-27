The 2024 Business Leader Awards: A Tribute to Pioneering Leadership

Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the awardees and nominees of the highly acclaimed 2024 Business Leader Awards. This distinguished occasion highlights the extraordinary leadership and groundbreaking achievements of business leaders from diverse sectors. By recognising their endeavours, we applaud the significant influence these pioneers exert on their fields and communities.

2024 Business Leader Awards Winners

Jon Wicks, BWT – Best Business Leader in Retail

Gareth Jones, Carbon Zero Group – Director of the Year 2024

Dr Rashi Soin, Weybridge Dental Care and York House Dental Practice – Best Business Leader in Health & Wellbeing

Matt Johns MBE, Fieri Leadership – 2024 International Business Leader of the Year

Craig Slater, Sevadis – 2024 UK Business Leader of the Year

Laurie Tew, Hamilton Piers – Best Business Leader in Property

Claire Maillet, STUC – Best Non-Profit Business Leader

Ravi Navaratnam, GK Telecom Ltd – Best Business Leader in Marketing & Advertising

Dave Deep Manishkumar, LTIMindtree – 2024 Best Young Business Leader (Under 30)

Sabri Salim, AstralineLogistics Ltd – Best Business Leader in Travel & Hospitality

2024 Business Leader Awards Finalists

Jon Wicks, BWT – 2024 UK Business Leader of the Year

Matt Johns MBE, Fieri Leadership – Best Business Leader in Health & Wellbeing

Craig Slater, Sevadis – Director of the Year 2024

Sammy Mhaule, The Kicks Brand – Best Business Leader in Retail

Dr Lauren Davis, VetRelieve Ltd – Best Business Leader in Health & Wellbeing

Sukhy Cheema, Branding London – 2024 International Business Leader of the Year

Asheer Rahman, NodeIN Instruments – 2024 Best Young Business Leader (Under 30)

Elena Meskhi, Elena Meskhi & Co – Director of the Year 2024

Celebrating Exemplary Leadership

The 2024 Business Leader Awards underscore the significant achievements of these leaders, who have steered their enterprises towards growth while upholding a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. In pivotal categories, we’ve witnessed excellence from awardees like Matt Johns MBE and Craig Slater, who have clinched our prestigious 2024 Business Leader of the Year awards, both internationally and within the UK respectively.

Matt Johns MBE has utilised his profound military leadership experience to introduce groundbreaking leadership training programmes through Fieri Leadership. His influential work, particularly in the spheres of professional sports and corporate training, has established new standards in the cultivation of resilient and efficacious leaders.

Under Craig Slater’s stewardship, Sevadis has made remarkable strides in the electric vehicle charging sector, achieving key milestones. With Craig at the helm, Sevadis has witnessed substantial growth, epitomised by the successful launch of cutting-edge products such as the MaxiCharger and the formation of a dedicated team to fulfil the company’s strategic goals. Craig’s foresight for a greener future and his initiatives to foster eco-friendly practices within the company underscore his dedication to environmental guardianship. His adeptness in navigating the company through sector-specific challenges, whilst nurturing a culture of innovation and adaptability, exemplifies his exceptional leadership capabilities.

These awards demonstrate the vast pool of talent and the extent of ingenuity within the UK’s business leadership. From advancing technological and sustainable frontiers to advocating for community and well-being, the luminaries of this year’s awards personify the vibrant spirit and resilience essential for business excellence and societal advancement.

As we honour their accomplishments, the 2024 Business Leader Awards eagerly anticipate the ongoing impact of these leaders. Their narratives of innovation, commitment, and bravery inspire us to pursue excellence in our endeavours and make positive contributions to our communities and industries.

For additional details about the 2024 Business Leader Awards and the commendable achievements of this year’s awardees and nominees, please reach out to Business Awards UK.