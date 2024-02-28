Celebrating Pioneers: The 2024 Small Enterprise Awards

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the distinguished winners and finalists of the 2024 Small Enterprise Awards. Honouring the standout contributions and accomplishments of the small business sector across diverse industries, these awards commend their dedication to pioneering innovation, operational excellence, and their influential role within communities. The vibrant and resilient landscape of the UK’s small businesses is showcased like never before, with this year’s selected winners and finalists embodying the pinnacle of entrepreneurial zeal and commitment.

2024 Small Business Awards Winners



● Rubik – Micro Business of the Year

● Harrison College – Small Business Disruptor Of The Year

● Eximius Live In Care – Best Work Environment

● Paycare – Most Positive Impact / CSR

● Canvas Offices – Fastest Growing Small Business

● Inflow Partnership Limited – Small Consultancy of the Year

● WeKleen® Waterless – Sustainability and Environment

● Quayside Medical Practice – Triumph Over Adversity Award

● The Pizza Post LTD – Mid-Sized Business of the Year

● Mastering Mindsets – Best Customer Service

● The TNG Designs Group Limited – Diversity and Inclusion Champion

● KSB Technologies – Small Business Of The Year 2024

● Proper Property Mag – Best Newcomer CEO / Director

● Lift Social LTD – Best Social Media Marketing

● Greenrock Pest Control – Best Live Support System

● PestFix – Best National Small Business

● Omni Management Ltd – Best Use Of Technology

● The Hideout Cafe and Bar – Small Family Business of the Year

● Viable Placemaking – Best Newcomer Small Business

● Phonely – Most Innovative Small Business

● SBR (Southbourne Rubber) – Best Small Business Transformation

● Jem’s Bees – Lone Wolf Business of the Year

● South West Kustom & Restoration – Best Small Business Website

● Optimal Events Hire – Best Mobile Site

● AMT Homecare Group – Best Local Small Business

● Jamie Pidgley, Zappie Communications – Rising Star Award

● Broadstone Risks – Small Business Leader of the Year

● True Talent – Best International Small Business

2024 Small Business Awards Finalists

● Rubik – Fastest Growing Small Business

● Pocket Power Ltd – Best Work Environment, Most Positive Impact / CSR, Best Customer Service

● Canvas Offices – Small Family Business of the Year

● The Career Coach – Best Small Business Transformation, Small Business Leader of the Year

● Transform Learning Academy – Best Small Business Transformation

● KSB Technologies – Small Consultancy of the Year, Best Use Of Technology

● Greenrock Pest Control – Best Mobile Site

● Property Entrepreneurs Club – Best Local Small Business

● Hamilton Piers – Best Local Small Business

● Lyfeguard – Small Business Leader of the Year

● Taylors Consumables Ltd – Best Customer Service

● Mednet – Diversity and Inclusion Champion

● Proper Property Mag – Best International Small Business, Finalist for Best International Small Business

● CTR Partners – Best Small Business Website

● Zest City Limited – Best Small Business Website

● PestFix – Best Social Media Marketing

● TOTFest Festival LTD – Best Social Media Marketing, Best National Small Business

● WeFlex Ltd – Mid-Sized Business of the Year

● Viable Placemaking – Micro Business of the Year

● Rochdale Health Alliance – Diversity and Inclusion Champion

● Phonely – Small Business Of The Year 2024

● The Utility Group – Sustainability and Environment, Best Newcomer Small Business

● Team HH Online – Best Newcomer CEO / Director

● Optimal Events Hire – Best Live Support System

● Unicorn Orange – Small Business Disruptor Of The Year, Small Consultancy of the Year

● Muscle Mechanics – Triumph Over Adversity Award

● Kelly and Companion Co., Ltd. – Most Innovative Small Business, Best Newcomer CEO / Director

● IXMIIM.com – Best International Small Business

● NEC Services Group – Mid-Sized Business of the Year, Best National Small Business

● Zappie Communications – Small Business Disruptor Of The Year, Fastest Growing Small Business

● Broadstone Risks – Best Use Of Technology

● The Giftie Company Ltd – Lone Wolf Business of the Year

● The Tween Tribe – Rising Star Award

● Gargini Will Services C.I.C – Lone Wolf Business of the Year, Best Newcomer Small Business

● True Talent – Rising Star Award

● Maria Patricia – Most Positive Impact / CSR

● Guided Innovation – Best Work Environment, Most Innovative Small Business

● Reginald Resources Ltd – Micro Business of the Year

● Perfect Planner Company – Best Mobile Site

The 2024 Small Enterprise Awards have once again shone a spotlight on the crucial contributions and achievements of the UK’s small business sector. This year’s honours have lauded entities for their notable innovation, commitment to sustainability, and unparalleled customer service, underlining the vital role played by smaller firms in fuelling economic advancement and nurturing community ties.

Among the honoured, The Pizza Post was celebrated as the Mid-Sized Business of the Year, a testament to their gastronomic excellence and their bolstering effect on the local economy. Originating from two brothers with a fervour for premium, Naples-inspired pizzas, The Pizza Post’s journey from a modest pizza van to a renowned catering service is a narrative of passion, innovation, and sustainability, epitomising the entrepreneurial spirit.

KSB Technologies was acclaimed as the 2024 Small Business of the Year, recognising their paramount achievements in digital innovation. Their provision of state-of-the-art technological solutions has been instrumental in propelling their clients’ growth in the digital era. Their success is a reflection of their adeptness in leveraging technology to create value, highlighting the significant influence of small businesses in spearheading technological and digital evolution.

This year’s awards have celebrated the multifaceted strengths and resilience of the UK’s small business community, illuminating their collective accomplishments and dynamic nature. The acknowledgment of The Pizza Post and KSB Technologies, alongside all winners and finalists, underscores the entrepreneurial ethos that is foundational to the UK’s economic landscape, inspiring forthcoming generations of business visionaries and innovators.

For further details about the 2024 Small Business Awards, please get in touch with Business Awards UK.