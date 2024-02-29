Indie Ridge Digital Forges Partnership with Sanity to Transform Content Management for Professional Services in 2024

Indie Ridge Digital, known for crafting high-performance websites for professional service firms, is set to enhance its content creation and management services through a strategic partnership with Sanity, a front-runner in the content management system (CMS) arena, starting in 2024. This collaboration builds on Indie Ridge’s successful 2023 partnership with Passle, which significantly enhanced its clients’ ability to produce and share expert content and thought leadership.

The alliance with Sanity marks a new chapter in content management, with Sanity’s platform offering customisable editing interfaces and a scalable, open-source Studio that promises to redefine efficiency in content operations. This partnership aims to reshape the content creation, management, and distribution processes for professional services firms, ensuring they stay ahead in digital innovation.

“Indie Ridge is the ideal partner to bring Sanity’s advanced CMS capabilities to professional service firms,” remarked Dan Gershfield, Head of Partnerships EMEA. “Together, we aim to transform the digital landscape for these firms, enabling them to produce thought leadership content that stands out.”

This strategic collaboration between Indie Ridge, Sanity, and Passle presents a holistic approach, equipping firms with the tools to swiftly create and share compelling content on fast-loading websites, thus achieving excellent search engine visibility. This strategy moves beyond traditional website models to foster impactful thought leadership content creation.

Mike Chapman, Managing Director at Indie Ridge, shared his excitement about the collaboration: “The integration of Sanity into our suite of partnerships, alongside our continued work with Passle, represents a pivotal advancement in our mission. We are on course to set new benchmarks in digital content creation, optimisation, and distribution, ensuring our clients achieve unparalleled digital presence and engagement.”

Indie Ridge Digital invites those interested to explore its cutting-edge digital solutions and the benefits of its strategic partnerships by visiting www.indieridge.com.