Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club is pleased to announce its latest sponsorship agreement with Vera Clinic, the acclaimed hair transplant service provider from Turkey. This partnership highlights the shared values of both organisations in pursuing innovation and excellence.

Vera Clinic, known for its expertise in hair transplant services in Turkey, has now partnered with Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club. This collaboration places Vera Clinic among the ranks of esteemed sponsors such as American Express, Nike, and Snickers UK for the upcoming seasons, emphasising a mutual commitment to setting new standards in their respective fields.

Kazım Sipahi, Chairman of Vera Clinic, expressed his excitement about this new venture, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Brighton & Hove Albion, a club that embodies our core values of teamwork, excellence, and dedication. Together, we aim to make a significant impact, boosting confidence, happiness, and satisfaction among fans and those considering aesthetic surgery.”

Pioneering in Healthcare and Cosmetic Treatments

Vera Clinic has made a name for itself on the global stage for its innovative hair transplant and cosmetic treatments, utilising the latest technologies and methodologies to achieve superior results. The clinic’s recognition as the ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ and its consistent high satisfaction rates from an international patient base affirm its position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

With treatments such as Sapphire FUE, Stem Cell therapy, OxyCure treatment, and DHI methods on offer, Vera Clinic showcases its dedication to the forefront of cosmetic healthcare. The clinic also places a significant emphasis on aftercare support, ensuring patients receive the best possible care and guidance post-treatment.

Brighton & Hove Albion Fans to Receive Special Benefits

Fans of Brighton & Hove Albion will benefit from this partnership, gaining access to Vera Clinic’s leading-edge healthcare treatments, thereby enhancing their overall experience with the club by incorporating aspects of health and wellness.

Russ Wood, Head of Commercial at Brighton & Hove Albion, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Partnering with Vera Clinic, a globally recognised brand, for this and the next season is a source of great pride. We look forward to the positive outcomes this partnership will bring to our club and its supporters.”

Vera Clinic, honored with the ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ title at the European Awards in Medicine in 2021, has positively impacted over 30,000 patients from 84 countries in the last decade, supported by a dedicated team of more than 150 healthcare professionals. The clinic encourages individuals to take advantage of free online consultations available at https://www.veraclinic.net.