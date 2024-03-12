The Briars Group Appoints New CEO to Drive International Growth

The Briars Group, a prominent name in facilitating international business expansion, is thrilled to announce Andrew Fahey as its new Chief Executive Officer. Fahey, who brings a wealth of over 25 years in professional services leadership, is set to enhance the company’s stature as a reliable ally for businesses aspiring to grow their operations abroad.

With an illustrious career that spans leadership and professional service delivery both in the UK and on the global stage, Fahey’s induction is a key component of The Briars Group’s ambitious plans to become the preferred choice for companies seeking to venture into international markets.

Previously holding the position of Global Chief Commercial Officer at People 2.0, Fahey also played a pivotal role in the successful divestiture of Brookson Group, where he ascended to the role of CEO in 2020. His vast experience is poised to significantly bolster The Briars Group’s full-service offering for global business expansion.

Fahey is recognised for his pioneering thoughts in the contingent workforce arena. His appointment is expected to bring a new and vibrant approach to the firm’s strategy, with an initial emphasis on expanding the commercial side of the business.

“I am delighted to have taken up my new position and have already been working with the talented team at Briars to build new projects that will deliver our own global growth ambitions,” said Fahey.

“The firm has an excellent reputation as a leader within the global expansion industry, and I firmly believe that there is huge scope to further it,” he further noted.

In line with immediate strategic adjustments, Fahey has revamped the senior leadership at Briars, introducing a new Director of Sales and a Head of Marketing, alongside various senior roles now open for recruitment.

A spokesperson for The Briars Group commented, “The Briars Group has consistently led the way in supporting global business expansion, providing trusted partnership to our clients across the globe. With Andrew steering the ship, we’re poised to reach unprecedented levels of success and deliver enhanced value to companies venturing into international markets.”

The Briars Group offers an all-encompassing range of services designed to aid businesses in their international growth, including accounting and tax services, HR and payroll, international banking, foreign exchange, and global mobility solutions.

In response to the growing trend of global business expansion, propelled by technological advancements and evolving workforce models, The Briars Group is dedicated to offering adaptable, compliant, and economical solutions.

“Our mission is to simplify the process of global expansion for businesses, ensuring they meet their statutory tax, banking, employment, and payroll responsibilities in any country they wish to enter. Fahey’s leadership is expected to further strengthen our ability to achieve this mission, leveraging his unique skills and expertise to benefit our clients worldwide,” added the spokesperson.

As The Briars Group welcomes Andrew Fahey to the team, it looks forward to a future of innovation, growth, and continued success in assisting businesses with their international expansion ambitions.