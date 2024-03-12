CMD Recruitment’s Pioneering Role in Community Engagement

CMD Recruitment, renowned for its recruitment services in Wiltshire and Bath, is also celebrated for its profound impact on the local communities. With a history of meaningful initiatives, CMD continues to extend its philanthropic outreach this year, bringing relief and happiness to those in need.

Last year marked a notable collaboration between CMD Recruitment and Future of Football, offering a sanctuary for financially strained parents through funded summer camp placements. This gesture allowed numerous families to find solace during the school holiday period.

Reflecting on this venture, Dan Barfoot, CMD Recruitment’s co-founder, remarked: “We truly believe in giving back to the community that has supported us over the years. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact our contributions can make in the lives of families facing challenges.”

In its 2024 agenda, CMD Recruitment reaffirms its commitment to community welfare. The agency is enthusiastically involved in backing two school events, providing football kits for four schools, contributing to two local food banks, and engaging in charitable cycling activities among other ventures, demonstrating that even as an SME, community support remains a top priority.

Dan Barfoot further highlights the significance of these contributions: “As a local business, we have a responsibility to contribute positively to our community. Our business is committed to local economic growth and to support this, we need to continue to enrich our local community by supporting both the businesses and individuals within it. Through our ongoing philanthropic endeavors, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.”

CMD Recruitment’s dedication to social responsibility shines through its extensive community support activities, showcasing a deep-rooted commitment to fostering compassion and kindness within the community.