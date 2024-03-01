JamPrime Sets Company-Wide Day Off in Celebration of Leap Year Day

JamPrime, in conjunction with its sister enterprise Jam Press, has declared a company-wide holiday on the unique occasion of February 29th, a leap year day that appears only once every four years, in a move that emphasizes its commitment to fostering work-life balance and enhancing employee well-being.

Recognizing the distinctiveness of this day, Jam has decided to honour it by offering its employees a much-needed break. “This Thursday is not just any other day; it marks the rare occurrence of February 29th, a leap year day that comes only once every four years,” CEO Ben Nicholls stated.

“We could have capitalised on this extra day for more work, but life is too short for that. Instead, we want our staff at Jam Press and JamPrime to enjoy this bonus day in any way they choose.”

The decision to grant a day off is a reflection of the company’s belief that, while work is a vital part of our lives, it’s imperative to find a balance and allocate time for personal refreshment and happiness. Employees are encouraged to use their day off to engage in activities they love, whether that’s a relaxing walk in the park, delving into a good book, meeting friends for a coffee, catching up on household chores, or just taking it easy at home and enjoying some well-deserved rest.

“We see this as a small gesture of appreciation for the hard work, commitment, and resilience each team member has shown,” the spokesperson elaborated. “It’s our way of acknowledging the importance of personal time for rejuvenation and joy.”

The company also invites its team to use this leap year day as an opportunity to either try something new or return to a long-neglected hobby. “I’ll be going for a surf!” exclaimed the company’s CEO, showcasing the array of ways employees can spend their day off.

Jam Press hopes this day off will not only provide happiness and a renewed energy to its employees but also serve as an example for prioritizing mental health and well-being in the workplace.

“Let’s leap into the rest of the year with a sense of renewal, ready to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with vigour and enthusiasm!” concluded the spokesperson.

For further information about Jam Press and its initiatives, please contact info@jampress.co.uk