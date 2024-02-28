Celebrating Innovation: The 2024 Fintech Awards Unveiled

The Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the distinguished winners and finalists of the 2024 Fintech Awards, a celebration of the extraordinary achievements and innovations within the fintech sector. This year’s awards shine a light on the exceptional dedication to innovation and excellence exhibited by leaders in the UK’s robust Fintech industry, which has seen remarkable growth since the previous awards.
Winners of the 2024 Fintech Awards
The awards have recognised the following companies for their outstanding contributions:
- CryptoProcessing – Best Cryptocurrency Tech
- Verifone – Best B2B Tech
- REGnosys – RegTech of the Year
- Imaginera – InsurTech of the Year
- ACE Money Transfer – Best Fintech App
- Capitalixe – Fintech Employer Award
- YouLend – LendTech of the Year
- Good Lioness – Best Investment Tech
- First AML – Best AML/KYC Solution
- R3 – Best Blockchain Tech
- MillTechFX – Best Trading Tech
- Ruleguard – Best Customer Experience
- Trading Central – Best AI/ML Tech
- finova – Best Banking Tech
- MLabs Ltd – Business Growth Award
- Creditspring – Fintech Startup of the Year
- Vertice – Rising Star Award
- @Taxd – Best B2C Tech
- Digis – Director of the Year
- Fintuity Ltd. – Best Personal Finance Tech
- GoCardless – Fintech Innovation Award, Fintech Business of the Year
- Claire Maillet, Ziglu – Diversity & Inclusion Award
Creditspring, the Fintech Startup of the Year, is transforming how people handle unexpected expenses. Their innovative approach to lending turns traditional credit solutions on their head, offering a more straightforward, risk-free alternative and aligning with the financial well-being of their members.
And GoCardless, crowned Fintech Business of the Year and securing the Fintech Innovation Award, is leading the charge in bank payment networks. Their focus on making payments faster, cheaper, and more secure reflects their commitment to revolutionising the payment experience and harnessing the potential of open banking.
Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer & Managing Director of UK&I at GoCardless said this:
“We’re delighted to be named as winner of the Fintech Business of the Year and Fintech Innovation categories. It’s wonderful to be recognised for the momentum we continue to build in the market and our continued efforts to help businesses of all sizes to access easier and faster ways to collect their payments.”
The winners and finalists of the 2024 Fintech Awards are shaping the future of financial technology and paving the way for future advancements. Their contributions symbolise a commitment to customer-centric innovation, excellence, and inclusive growth in the fintech sector.