Celebrating Innovation: The 2024 Fintech Awards Unveiled

The Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the distinguished winners and finalists of the 2024 Fintech Awards, a celebration of the extraordinary achievements and innovations within the fintech sector. This year’s awards shine a light on the exceptional dedication to innovation and excellence exhibited by leaders in the UK’s robust Fintech industry, which has seen remarkable growth since the previous awards.

Winners of the 2024 Fintech Awards

The awards have recognised the following companies for their outstanding contributions:

CryptoProcessing – Best Cryptocurrency Tech

Verifone – Best B2B Tech

REGnosys – RegTech of the Year

Imaginera – InsurTech of the Year

ACE Money Transfer – Best Fintech App

Capitalixe – Fintech Employer Award

YouLend – LendTech of the Year

Good Lioness – Best Investment Tech

First AML – Best AML/KYC Solution

R3 – Best Blockchain Tech

MillTechFX – Best Trading Tech

Ruleguard – Best Customer Experience

Trading Central – Best AI/ML Tech

finova – Best Banking Tech

MLabs Ltd – Business Growth Award

Creditspring – Fintech Startup of the Year

Vertice – Rising Star Award

@Taxd – Best B2C Tech

Digis – Director of the Year

Fintuity Ltd. – Best Personal Finance Tech

GoCardless – Fintech Innovation Award, Fintech Business of the Year

Claire Maillet, Ziglu – Diversity & Inclusion Award

2024 Fintech Awards Finalists



● Hazy – Finalist for Best AI/ML Tech

● REGnosys – Finalist for Fintech Business of the Year

● Imaginera – Finalist for Fintech Employer Award

● ACE Money Transfer – Finalist for Best Customer Experience

● Ruleguard – Finalist for RegTech of the Year

● Trading Central – Finalist for Best Trading Tech

● Hokodo – Finalist for LendTech of the Year

● Cashflows – Finalist for Best AI/ML Tech

● MLabs Ltd – Finalist for Diversity & Inclusion Award

● Red Flag Alert – Finalist for Rising Star Award

● Creditspring – Finalist for Best Personal Finance Tech

● Payrow – Finalist for Best AML/KYC Solution

● Vertice – Finalist for Fintech Startup of the Year

● @Taxd – Finalist for Fintech Startup of the Year

● SDK.finance – Finalist for Best B2B Tech

● Digis – Finalist for Business Growth Award

● Tiller Technologies – Finalist for Best Fintech App

● Fintuity Ltd. – Finalist for Best B2C Tech

● Worldpay – Finalist for Best Blockchain Tech

● Trading Central – Finalist for Best Investment Tech

● Cashflows – Finalist for Fintech Innovation Award

● MLabs Ltd – Finalist for Best Customer Experience

● Red Flag Alert – Finalist for Director of the Year

● Creditspring – Finalist for LendTech of the Year

● Payrow – Finalist for Best B2B Tech

● Tiller Technologies – Finalist for Director of the Year

● Worldpay – Finalist for Best Cryptocurrency Tech

The 2024 Fintech Awards highlight the exceptional innovation and strategic vision of each of these companies, including Verifone, winning Best B2B Tech, trusted by major retail brands and financial institutions worldwide for providing tech-forward and secure payment solutions. Their commitment to empowering clients with advanced systems and data is essential in refining customer journeys and accelerating growth.

James Lotz, Managing Director at Verifone, said this:

“We’re honoured to win the B2B Tech’ award at the UK Business Awards 2024! This recognition highlights our commitment to empowering businesses with innovative payment solutions. At Verifone, we believe in more than just technology; it’s about fostering growth, innovation, and support every step of the way. A heartfelt thank you to our exceptional team for their relentless dedication and to our valued clients for entrusting us with their commerce needs. We’re thrilled to continue our journey of shaping a brighter future for businesses worldwide.”



Creditspring, the Fintech Startup of the Year, is transforming how people handle unexpected expenses. Their innovative approach to lending turns traditional credit solutions on their head, offering a more straightforward, risk-free alternative and aligning with the financial well-being of their members.

And GoCardless, crowned Fintech Business of the Year and securing the Fintech Innovation Award, is leading the charge in bank payment networks. Their focus on making payments faster, cheaper, and more secure reflects their commitment to revolutionising the payment experience and harnessing the potential of open banking.

Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer & Managing Director of UK&I at GoCardless said this:

“We’re delighted to be named as winner of the Fintech Business of the Year and Fintech Innovation categories. It’s wonderful to be recognised for the momentum we continue to build in the market and our continued efforts to help businesses of all sizes to access easier and faster ways to collect their payments.”

The winners and finalists of the 2024 Fintech Awards are shaping the future of financial technology and paving the way for future advancements. Their contributions symbolise a commitment to customer-centric innovation, excellence, and inclusive growth in the fintech sector.

For more information about the 2024 Fintech Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.