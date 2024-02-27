Panorays Triumphs at teissAwards2024 with Top Honours in TPCRM

Panorays, a frontrunner in cybersecurity risk management solutions, has been distinguished with the esteemed teissAwards2024 for the Best Third-Party Risk Management Solution. This accolade reflects Panorays’ significant contributions towards the detection, evaluation, and reduction of cyber risks that third parties introduce to organisations.

The platform provided by Panorays streamlines third-party risk management, integrating advanced automation and artificial intelligence for ongoing monitoring, thereby effectively assessing and addressing cyber risks from third parties. Recognised as the leading solution in its field, Panorays excels by integrating crucial data and providing superior customer support, making it a holistic and effective choice for entities within the cybersecurity domain.

“This award highlights the importance of our relentless commitment to raising awareness around the cyber risks of key third parties and helping them to mitigate any issues,” said Matan Or-El, CEO and Co-Founder of Panorays. “This recognition from teissAwards is not just an achievement for Panorays; it is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the field of third-party risk management with our latest innovations that embrace AI and automation.”

A testament to the transformative impact of Panorays’ innovative technology solutions is the case of Taylor Rose, a leading UK law firm, which revolutionised its vendor risk assessments. By adopting Panorays’ system, Taylor Rose achieved a substantial 75% reduction in the time required for assessments. This not only streamlined and automated their assessment processes but also ensured thorough security evaluations, marking a significant change in their cybersecurity strategy.

The teissAwards are renowned for acknowledging outstanding achievements in cyber and information security, spotlighting vendors and technologies that have excelled in the application, development, and implementation of information security over the preceding year. Panorays stood apart from its competitors by delivering a comprehensive and robust third-party risk management solution, empowering organisations to more effectively manage and mitigate cyber risks from their crucial third parties.

The awards were presented at the prestigious teissAwards2024 gala dinner on 22 February 2024, where Sergio Nesti represented Panorays to accept the accolade. This event is a key part of a wider series of information security events, constituting the most extensive and detailed assembly of cybersecurity specialists in Europe over the past decade.

