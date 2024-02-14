First Paseda360 National Coaching Awards Honour UK’s Coaching Elite

The debut Paseda360 National Coaching Awards recently unfolded, celebrating the significant impact and achievements of the UK’s coaching professionals across a spectrum of disciplines.

Organised by Paseda360 and Global Coach Training and supported by ScoreApp among other sponsors, the event underscored the collective commitment to coaching excellence. Additionally, this year’s awards sought to support Blue Light Career Leavers, with proceeds aimed at funding their coaching training with Paseda360.

The awards were presented during a lavish ceremony on February 8th, 2024, at London’s Royal College of Surgeons, with the following individuals receiving accolades:

Rising Star: Sharon McSorley

Career Coach: Andy Labrum

Emerging Coach: Vicky Harrison

Executive Coach: Paul Mackintosh

OpEx Coach: Emma Jarrett

Sports Performance Coach: Andy Tourell

Transformational Coach: Matt Callanan

Wellbeing Coach: Helena Pickin

Fitness & Nutrition Transformation Coach: Fiona Maunder

Team Coach: Paul Hatcher

Trusted Advisor: Emma Farmer

Lifetime Achievement: Dr Lisa Turner

Blue Light Award: Val Evans

National Coach of the Year Runner Up: Mandy Manners

National Coach of the Year: Kate Davis

The ceremony also recognised Sally Silver, Eleanor Foley, Cliff Jerred, Lizzie Raffles, Julia Burkin, Judith Germain, and Claire Jones with ‘Highly Commended’ distinctions.

Angela Cox, Paseda360’s Founder and Master Coach, reflected on the evening: “The National Coaching Awards are a celebration of the incredible coaches who blend backbone with heart to help their clients reach their full potential. We are delighted to recognise their achievements and contributions to their clients and communities. It was an inspirational evening surrounded by people who were rooting for each for each other.”

Congratulations to all award winners, those highly commended, and the finalists. To see the list of winners, visit https://thenationalcoachingawards.com/winners/.