Assure Technical Marks New Growth Phase

Assure Technical, a prominent force in the technical security sector, is delighted to declare its latest growth milestone.

In October, the company expanded its team by welcoming five new members. These key hires include Paul Hogg as Operations Manager and Laura Gurney as Sales & Marketing Manager, alongside three skilled cyber consultants.

Recent years have seen Assure Technical undergo considerable growth, a testament to its commitment to client-focused solutions and exceptional customer service. This success can be attributed to strategic partnerships and the optimisation of service delivery processes.

Paul Hogg, the new Operations Manager at Assure Technical, comes with extensive knowledge and experience in the tech industry. His track record in management and deep industry insight are expected to elevate the company’s operational standards. Paul’s approach is in perfect harmony with Assure Technical’s mission to deliver top-tier tech solutions and services.

Laura Gurney steps in as the Sales and Marketing Manager, bringing her expertise in dynamic marketing and sales. Her track record in fostering robust client relationships and innovative strategies is in line with Assure Technical’s ambitions to broaden its market reach and improve client interactions.

Pete Rucinski, Assure Technical’s Managing Director, shared his excitement about the team’s new members, commenting, “We are excited to welcome Paul, Laura, Matt, Riney, and Duncan to our family. Their expertise and dedication will be instrumental in further enhancing our growth and operational capabilities, ensuring our clients continue to receive the best service and solutions possible as we expand.”

Paul Hogg remarked, “I am delighted to be joining Assure Technical, a company renowned for its innovation and dedication to excellence. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and success, as we navigate the ever-changing tech landscape.”

Laura Gurney added, “I am excited to be a part of Assure Technical and to lead the Sales and Marketing team. Together, we will drive the company’s market presence and meaningfully connect our expanding client base.”