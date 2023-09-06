Bespoke International Group Thrives on Surge in Energy Sector, Fostering Remarkable Growth

The burgeoning U.K. energy sector has played a pivotal role in propelling the impressive expansion of Bespoke International Group, renowned omni-channel outsourcing and managed customer services specialists. The company has strategically integrated a range of energy brands into its portfolio, offering diverse sales and customer service solutions. A combination of organic growth and new business ventures has fueled Bespoke’s remarkable success in 2023.

Since its establishment in 2018, the company has swiftly risen to prominence as a premier service provider to the energy sector. Bespoke International Group’s success hinges on its ability to deliver the essential experience and expertise required to assist energy clients in customer retention, elevating the customer experience, and revenue collection.

Operational from a purpose-built contact center situated in Durban, South Africa, the company has witnessed a surge in demand for specialised services tailored to the energy sector. These services encompass various aspects, including the scheduling of smart meter appointments and revenue assurance.

Reflecting on the recent achievements and the prevailing needs of the energy sector, Sales Director Keith Shanks remarked, ”

Our reputation for matching service delivery to the ever-evolving needs within the market has underpinned our achievements. The volatility in the U.K. utilities market has meant customers are increasingly looking to manage their energy more effectively. We are at the forefront of meeting this demand through activities such as smart meter installation appointments. Key metrics in terms of, bookings per hour, cost per booking, and minimal cancellations confirm our ability to contribute to a lower cost per installed meter.”

“Bespoke International Group are also delivering vital support with revenue assurance. Our teams are experts at collecting arrears before they become a crystalised debt.

Bespoke is skilled in negotiating manageable payment plans, acting with the utmost empathy especially when dealing with vulnerable customers. The market has recognised that sustained activity in this area is vital to prevent debt from becoming entrenched. Bespoke has approximately 00 specialists delivering these services to its clients.”

In the upcoming months, Bespoke International Group remains committed to further expanding its clientele within the energy sector. The company is eager to engage with businesses seeking tailored support for sector-specific services. With a senior team based in the UK poised to support the South African operation, Bespoke offers invaluable face-to-face consultations, both during the onboarding process and throughout the partnership.

To gain deeper insights into Bespoke International Group and its array of services catering to the energy sector, please visit www.bespokeinternationalgroup.com or reach out to Sales Director Keith Shanks via email at keith.shanks@bespokeinternationalgroup.com.