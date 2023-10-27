Floki Ventures into Tokenization with TokenFi Launch

In a significant move, Floki, a popular cryptocurrency and memecoin giant, has introduced its latest venture, TokenFi, aimed at capitalizing on the burgeoning tokenization industry. The project, trading under the ticker “TOKEN,” is set to mark Floki’s entry into this promising sector.

Projections indicate that the tokenization industry is on course to become a $16 trillion industry by the year 2030. Recognizing this potential, BlackRock, the world’s most extensive institutional investor managing $10 trillion in assets, has endorsed it as the “next evolution in markets.”

Tokenization is widely anticipated to be the most influential trend, set to drive mainstream cryptocurrency adoption, particularly as we approach 2024. Prominent figures in the crypto domain, including major exchanges and institutional investors, concur on the industry’s transformative potential.

Floki’s entry into the tokenization realm follows their highly successful management of the Floki cryptocurrency, which achieved an all-time high (ATH) valuation of $3.5 billion in 2021. This venture makes history by announcing its token within a Play-to-earn Gaming metaverse, an unprecedented move within the metaverse space. The Floki team, with their experience, aims to capture the vast opportunities presented by tokenization.

The launch of TokenFi represents Floki’s inaugural attempt to introduce a new cryptocurrency in its two-plus years of existence. With a strong network of industry connections and a history of achievements, Floki is poised for success in this latest endeavor.

TokenFi is scheduled to go live on October 27, 2023, offering several intriguing features:

1. **Tokenization Platform**: TokenFi will serve as a crypto and asset tokenization platform targeting an industry with a projected value of $16 trillion by 2030.

2. **Real-World Usage**: The token will facilitate the integration of real-world assets with the blockchain, opening up possibilities for tangible applications.

3. **Market Cap**: TokenFi is launching with a modest circulating market cap of $50,000 and a fully diluted market cap of $500,000.

4. **Experienced Team**: With a proven track record, the experienced Floki team will lead the TokenFi project, building on their successful takeover of Floki and its remarkable 875x growth.

This launch has attracted attention from institutional investors, including DWF Labs, a prominent crypto market maker and institutional investor, further validating TokenFi and facilitating its adoption. Additionally, several top exchanges have expressed their commitment to listing the token upon its launch.

Supported by a robust community of over 460,000 holders, Floki is set to leverage their community’s strength to promote the new token. This launch marks the first time the Floki team has embarked on a new cryptocurrency venture since the success of Floki. Furthermore, their allocation of only 2% of the token supply to the team, with a four-year vesting schedule, underscores their commitment to long-term project sustainability.

The Floki team has formed a strategic partnership with World Table Tennis, a prominent sports brand. This partnership is expected to introduce TokenFi to a vast audience of 120 million people across the globe and serves as one of the many partnerships planned for the new project.

With its history of strategic marketing, including partnerships with world-famous football clubs, Formula 1 teams, Indian cricket teams, and WTT Table Tennis, Floki is known for its aggressive promotion strategies. These initiatives, combined with extensive advertising placements globally, have previously introduced Floki to over 3 billion people, leading to an ATH market cap of $3.5 billion in the last bull market.

Floki now seeks to replicate this success with TokenFi, banking on the enormous potential of the tokenization industry.

About Floki

Floki has gained recognition as a prominent cryptocurrency with a community of over 460,000 holders and a brand recognized by 3.5 billion people. The launch of TokenFi marks Floki’s latest venture, expanding its scope in the crypto market.

About TokenFi

TokenFi is a crypto and asset tokenization platform that focuses on the rapidly growing tokenization industry, projected to be worth $16 trillion by 2030. TokenFi (TOKEN) is developed by the Floki team, known for their extensive experience and industry connections, assuring its success.

For further information, visit the https://tokenfi.com